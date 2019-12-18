Fisher biography shows she was more than Leia

I went to other people who knew her very well and were very generous in talking about her, like Salman Rushdie and Richard Dreyfuss. She made a lot of movies that people don’t remember, and I tried to get personal interviews with producers, actors, acting coaches who had worked with her. I talked to eight or 10 of her student peers in London (where Fisher was a student at the Central School of Speech and Drama in the mid-1970s).

I talked to people who had even accidental or one-time brushes with her, to good friends of hers who are not well known. Sometimes that can give you the most illuminating things about a person’s character. I talked to so many young women who met her and said, “She asked me all about me!” She was just curious about people, genuinely interested in them.

How was Fisher shaped by her intense relationship with her mother, Debbie Reynolds?

A: Well, for starters, they were both dumped by the same man, and there was a bonding over that veiled humiliation. But it was a push-pull. Debbie was a scene stealer, she was beautiful, so they were competitive. But Debbie understood the complexity of Carrie, and she was always protective, always proactive. From the middle to the end of their lives (Reynolds died of a stroke a day after her daughter’s death), they mostly lived together.