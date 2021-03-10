How teachers turned away from Dr. Seuss

As part of her school's planning committee, she helped change Read Across America at her campus.

"After everything that happened last summer," she said, referring to the protests against racism and police brutality, "we felt it would be wrong to have a whole week with activities centered around such a problematic person."

Because the past year has been so difficult for students and educators, she and her colleagues decided to make compassion this year's theme — "for ourselves, our community, our school, our families and for the world."

Some of the changes to their Read Across America festivities are cosmetic. Instead of having students dress up as their favorite Dr. Seuss character, they were encouraged to take inspiration from any favorite book.

The real change was in read-aloud selections. Instead of "Green Eggs and Ham" and the like, students engaged with "The Reflection in Me," which García describes as a text "about having positive conversations with yourself." "The Mess That We Made" enabled students to grapple with the environmental crisis. And teachers read the Spanish translation of "Fourteen Cows for America," a nonfiction book about a gift from the Maasai in Kenya to the U.S. following the Sept. 11 attacks.