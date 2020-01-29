Pause on paperbacks with colons in their titles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Falter: Has the Human Game Begun to Play Itself Out?” by Bill McKibben (Holt, $17). McKibben, who offered an early warning about climate change 30 years ago in “The End of Nature,” returns with an examination of what’s happening to the planet and to humanity itself — and how we might save ourselves. “It’s a direct, attention-grabbing sprint through what we’ve done to the planet and ourselves, why we haven’t stopped it and what we can do about it,” wrote a Washington Post reviewer, concluding, “Despite the book’s bleakness, its most stirring take-away is perhaps McKibben’s soulful insistence that choices remain.”

“The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches and Meditations” by Toni Morrison (Vintage, $16.95). Published a few months before Morrison’s death last August, this final book — containing speeches and essays on topics ranging from 9/11 to James Baldwin and her own work (“The Bluest Eye, “Beloved,” “Sula”) — is an eloquent reminder of the power of this author’s voice. “This book demonstrates once again that Morrison is more than the standard-bearer of American literature,” wrote the author James McBride in The New York Times. “She is our greatest singer. And this book is perhaps her most important song.”