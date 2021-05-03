 Skip to main content
Second Saturday Used Book Sale returns to Decatur Public Library
Second Saturday Used Book Sale returns to Decatur Public Library

Champaign resident Lorena Johnson, center, browses mystery books during the Second Saturday book sale on Saturday at the Decatur Public Library.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Second Saturday Used Book Sale will return Saturday, May 8, in the Friends Sale Room on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library.

Shoppers will be admitted to a half-hour time slot. The earliest time segment will be at 9:30 and the last group admitted at 12:30.

No walk-ins will be admitted to the sale.

Decatur's Barn Colony Artists bring back Spring Show

Attendees will need to practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering the library. To register for a specific time period, call 217-917-5576 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred time slot. Those interested in the event will receive a call back informing them of which time segment they have been assigned.

Cash or check payments will be accepted .

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

