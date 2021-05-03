Second Saturday Used Book Sale returns to Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — The Second Saturday Used Book Sale will return Saturday, May 8, in the Friends Sale Room on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library.

Shoppers will be admitted to a half-hour time slot. The earliest time segment will be at 9:30 and the last group admitted at 12:30.

No walk-ins will be admitted to the sale.

Attendees will need to practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering the library. To register for a specific time period, call 217-917-5576 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred time slot. Those interested in the event will receive a call back informing them of which time segment they have been assigned.

Cash or check payments will be accepted .

The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.