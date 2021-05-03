Second Saturday Used Book Sale returns to Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — The Second Saturday Used Book Sale will return Saturday, May 8, in the Friends Sale Room on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library.
Shoppers will be admitted to a half-hour time slot. The earliest time segment will be at 9:30 and the last group admitted at 12:30.
No walk-ins will be admitted to the sale.
Attendees will need to practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering the library. To register for a specific time period, call 217-917-5576 and leave a message with your name, phone number, and preferred time slot. Those interested in the event will receive a call back informing them of which time segment they have been assigned.
Cash or check payments will be accepted .
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
