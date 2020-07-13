Watch now: Decatur sisters meet children's book author

Ramona came prepared to interview the author. She had written down questions such as, “How did you know how to write a book?”

“What I did was read a lot of my favorite books to get an idea of how stories flow, what engaged me the most, and what I liked to read,” Kefalas answered. “I asked a lot of people I trust, like my teachers and some mentors of mine, what they thought of the book.”

And, Ramona asked, “Where did you learn to make the pictures?”

Kefalas admitted she drew in her math notebooks when she was a student. “But I also paid attention,” she said.

The stories are about a tour guide who works at the United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C., a job Kefalas had six years ago while she was working as a congressional intern for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

“That was one of my favorite jobs,” she said. “I got to share history. I got to tell stories basically of all these things that happened in the building. To see kids eyes light up when you are there, it’s just so magical. The energy was infectious.”

Kafalas explained to the Smith sisters the importance of the book's subject.