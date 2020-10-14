Where to start with Nobel Prize winner Louise Glück

“Ararat” (1990)

Deemed the most “brutal and sorrow-filled book of American poetry published in the past 25 years” by the New York Times in 2012, “Ararat” is a devastating, intimate and semi-autobiographical window into the life of a family — a collection of poems that captures a mother’s struggle with conveying emotion; the death of a newborn sister; a last visit with a dying father (“Terminal Resemblance”); and the challenges of parenthood. Memory and pain are unifying themes, highlighted in poems like “First Memory”:

“Long ago, I was wounded. I lived/ to revenge myself/ against my father, not/ for what he was — /for what I was: from the beginning of time,/ in childhood, I thought/ that pain meant/ I was not loved./ It meant I loved.”

“The Triumph of Achilles” (1985)

The poems in this collection are, in many ways, about possibilities. Glück reimagines ideas about family and friendships, about myth and legend, both Greek and biblical. In the poem “Winter Morning,” Glück writes about Jesus Christ: “Today, when I woke up, I asked myself/ why did Christ die? Who knows/ the meaning of such questions?”

It won the National Book Critics Circle Award for poetry in 1985.

“The voice in Glück’s poems reassures us that poetry isn’t and never has been explanatory at heart, but can become a wonder of spirit and symbol, touching love, passion, loss and suffering without romanticizing those large subjects,” said poet Holly Prado in a review for The Times in 1986. “(It) risks the criticism of being ‘difficult’ in order to send us into our own darkened questions, perhaps to discover our own voices there.”

