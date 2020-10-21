Why we're still reading Agatha Christie

I've had the good fortune to fall in love with Agatha Christie's murder mysteries twice.

I was in grade school when my grandmother introduced me to the writer whose more than 2 billion books sold makes her the bestselling novelist of all time. I'd never been to England, couldn't relate to its class struggles and was four decades younger than Christie's detectives, but I was hooked immediately.

It happened again more than 40 years later when I reread her mysteries in order and blogged about them. Even when I remembered whodunit, it was like discovering the books all over again.

This month is the 100th anniversary of Christie's first novel, "The Mysterious Affair at Styles." Somewhere in the world, someone is probably reading it for the first time right now.

What gives?

Though it's not one of her best, "Styles" introduces the Belgian ex-cop who will become one of the most popular characters in all of detective fiction, Hercule Poirot, who is persnickety, droll and fully formed right off the bat. The post-World War I setting launches what will amount to a history of 20th-century England over the course of about 80 books. And although her writing would improve, Christie immediately wins a bet with her sister that she could do better than the mysteries they were reading.