Broadway cancels shows through end of summer

NEW YORK — The Great White Way is going to stay dark this summer.

Broadway theaters has begun offering refunds and exchanges for all shows through Labor Day, the Broadway League announced Tuesday, with both options currently available.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theater — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return,” said Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin.

“The Broadway League’s membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry.”

Broadway performances were suspended on March 12 after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo imposed a ban on gatherings of 500 or more people. The timetable for their return remains uncertain as the pandemic looms large over the popular and profitable New York institution.