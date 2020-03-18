Calendar suspended
0 comments

Calendar suspended

  • 0
Herald & Review logo

With gatherings limited to crowds of under 50 by government order amid the coronavirus, and with the federal government suggesting limiting groups to 10, we're suspending our events calendar until events resume. For food distribution information, see https://bit.ly/38UVWsh. For postponements and cancellations, see https://bit.ly/2QmDX7y

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News