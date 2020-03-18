Calendar suspended

With gatherings limited to crowds of under 50 by government order amid the coronavirus, and with the federal government suggesting limiting groups to 10, we're suspending our events calendar until events resume. For food distribution information, see https://bit.ly/38UVWsh. For postponements and cancellations, see https://bit.ly/2QmDX7y
