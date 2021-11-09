National comedians hope to make it big in Decatur

The group has been producing live stand up comedy shows in Champaign for more than 10 years, according to Jesse Tuttle, head of CU Comedy. After discussing the details with the conference center, the two businesses were able to book two upcoming shows for Decatur.
“It’s definitely adult-themed,” Tuttle said about the upcoming shows. “But it’s not going to be a raunchy show.”
Because the show will be in a bar, the crowd will be 21 and older, allowing the comedians more freedom with their material.
According to Tuttle, CU Comedy has been trying to break into the Decatur comedy market for a few years. “We just haven’t really been able to find a spot that fits really well,” he said. “It was just timing and finding the right place that would work.”
The comedy company is hopeful for the first show. “If both shows are well attended and they take off, they seem like they want to do something consistent there,” Tuttle said. “We’ll be able to keep doing live shows if they go pretty well.”
If You Go
WHAT: Stand Up Comedy with Dwight Simmons
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
WHERE: The Sports Zone in the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 US 36 West