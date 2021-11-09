National comedians hope to make it big in Decatur

DECATUR — Decatur hasn’t had much to laugh at lately.

A new stand up comedy company is stepping up to bring humor to town.

The group has been producing live stand up comedy shows in Champaign for more than 10 years, according to Jesse Tuttle, head of CU Comedy. After discussing the details with the conference center, the two businesses were able to book two upcoming shows for Decatur.

Headliners have been featured on the “Bob and Tom” radio show as well as Sirius XM shows and other live stand up venues across the Midwest.

“It’s going to be like a live comedy show, like you would see at a normal comedy club,” Tuttle said.

Comics from the Champaign area are scheduled to open before the main show.

Scheduled as the first comedian, Simmons is originally from Indianapolis. With award-winning performances, he has travelled to various clubs to perform his act.

The next act scheduled to perform is Chris Schlichting on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

“It’s definitely adult-themed,” Tuttle said about the upcoming shows. “But it’s not going to be a raunchy show.”

Because the show will be in a bar, the crowd will be 21 and older, allowing the comedians more freedom with their material.

According to Tuttle, CU Comedy has been trying to break into the Decatur comedy market for a few years. “We just haven’t really been able to find a spot that fits really well,” he said. “It was just timing and finding the right place that would work.”

The comedy company is hopeful for the first show. “If both shows are well attended and they take off, they seem like they want to do something consistent there,” Tuttle said. “We’ll be able to keep doing live shows if they go pretty well.”

