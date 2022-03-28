Tim Cavanagh returns to Mason City Limits Comedy Club

MASON CITY — Mason City Limits Comedy Club will be celebrating their anniversary with national comedian Tim Cavanagh.

“We're looking forward to having him back on our stage,” said Chris Speyrer, owner of the comedy club.

Two comedy shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2, at the Mason City Limits Comedy Club, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City.

Cavanagh is happy to be back too. “Mason City Limits is absolutely one of my favorite clubs to work,” he said. “It is so intimate and such a great place to see comedy.”

The comedian's last visit to the local comedy club was nearly three years ago. The pandemic closed most of his shows, but his recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer stopped him from doing almost everything. Most of 2021 was spent suffering through chemotherapy and radiation as well as recovery from surgery.

“I’m finally beginning to perform again,” Cavanagh said.

His schedule has recently included a corporate show, a few comedy clubs, and a regular spot on the Bob and Tom radio show.

Before his diagnosis, Cavanagh spent the pandemic writing and staying involved with comedy as much as possible. “But basically there was no place to work for a long time,” he said.

The Mason City Limits show is one of the stops he is making. Cavanagh’s comedy can be impromptu at times, he said. “It will be a special show for sure,” he said. “I take the high road as much as I can. I try to keep a very friendly and community vibe.”

If You Go WHAT: Comedian Tim Cavanaugh WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 WHERE: Mason City Limits Comedy Club, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City TICKETS: $17.50, $21.50 ON THE WEB: www.mclimits.com

As a standup comedian, he admits his shows are somewhat clean. He mixes humorous songs with standup. “And some fun, gentle, non-threatening audience interaction,” Cavanagh said. “I like to talk to people, but I just like to have fun.”

The comedian enjoys visiting the area because of the people, he said. As a Chicago native, Cavanagh has a connection. “We have that Midwest vibe,” he said. “That makes it friendly. People are really generous with their laughter.”

