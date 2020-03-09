Commentary: From Broadway to nation’s theater districts, coronavirus attacks our human need to gather together

Or is this all overwrought, media-saturated, Facebook-induced panic about what is, in essence, a virulent strain of the flu that will die down in the coming warmer months, as President Donald Trump and others have theorized, and that almost everyone who contracts it will survive, even developing a useful immunity in the process? (Mask or no mask.)

No wonder, though, that Netflix shares were rising on Wednesday.

If the human need for storytelling can be satisfied by streaming content filmed on closed sets and consumed on a laptop while isolated in a living room, safe from foreign particles, are people really going to risk movie theaters and theme parks and Broadway houses this spring? Some people surely will, of course (hello, what would some of us do?), but these industries are at scale and require large numbers of patrons to operate at a profit. Even the current loss of Chinese customers (some 3% of the Broadway audience, I am told) is significant.