Commentary: From Broadway to nation’s theater districts, coronavirus attacks our human need to gather together

On Tuesday night, the Broadway cast of the new Bob Dylan musical “Girl From the North Country” turned out from the stage to face and embrace their audience. Their collective eyes alighted on a man in the front row of the Belasco Theatre, wearing a medical face mask.
The actors are seasoned professionals and their reaction was barely perceptible. Still, the moment was striking in how it undermined, if only for a second, the core relationship of live human entertainment: the desire of the audience to embrace the performers and the reciprocated love for the audience felt by the artists who suffer the indignities of a tough profession to gain and express this very affection, one of the most beautiful things in the world,
For those of us who witnessed it, our heads left the world of the musical and spiraled off into a hundred questions with unknown answers.
Did this person have the virus, in which case maybe he should have stayed home, or was he merely ignoring the advice of the health authorities and taking no chances? Will Broadway theaters, and entertainment venues across the country, have to start taking temperatures in the lobbies, as if a theater were an airport? How will the ever-fragile, cushion-free culture business, with its discretionary product requiring people to gather at an agreed-upon place and time, survive at a moment when people are avoiding travel even for their jobs or family needs?
Or is this all overwrought, media-saturated, Facebook-induced panic about what is, in essence, a virulent strain of the flu that will die down in the coming warmer months, as President Donald Trump and others have theorized, and that almost everyone who contracts it will survive, even developing a useful immunity in the process? (Mask or no mask.)
No wonder, though, that Netflix shares were rising on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
If the human need for storytelling can be satisfied by streaming content filmed on closed sets and consumed on a laptop while isolated in a living room, safe from foreign particles, are people really going to risk movie theaters and theme parks and Broadway houses this spring? Some people surely will, of course (hello, what would some of us do?), but these industries are at scale and require large numbers of patrons to operate at a profit. Even the current loss of Chinese customers (some 3% of the Broadway audience, I am told) is significant.
The world of arts and entertainment has thrived in recent years by understanding that technology has isolated people and fueled an insatiable desire for human contact. The industry has gone all-in on fully interactive engagement, endlessly trying to get everyone closer together, if only to banish elitism and formality. That has meant far more spaces shared with audiences, many meet-and-greets with rappers, mosh pits, crowd-surfing, food and drink in the concert hall, more chances to reach out and touch performers and the surfaces of works of art. All of these innovations now feel threatened, as illogical as that may be. The very physical divides that have taken so long to break down suddenly seem prudent.
On Broadway, the threat looms greater than Sept. 11. Although there was a temporary crisis and drop in revenue fueled by fear and travel difficulties, Broadway came roaring back on Sept. 13; to attend a Broadway show that fall was a proud act of defiance, a statement that America would not be cowed by extremism and would go on living its life. It felt like there was, in that immediate aftermath, a minor sense of personal risk in going to a show, but it quickly depleted. Something more important was at stake. Something that you absolutely could not express by stating at home.
During the American flu epidemic of 1918, a closer parallel, various local bans were put into place limiting public assembly in entertainment venues. But if you browse the newspapers of the era, you see that they were quickly lifted, partly due to worries about panic but also because the authorities clearly sensed that there was only so long you could expect people to stay home. Then as now, the consequences of forced isolation seemed more dire than gathering together, albeit between washing your hands.
None of these issues, of course, are unique to live entertainment, an industry that has not traditionally offered refunds to people who change their minds about attendance. (To do so on any kind of extended basis might well produce widespread financial collapse.) Stories are being written about professional sports, cruise ships, restaurants, bars, conferences, anywhere that people gather on a voluntary basis, and the revenue from their doing so makes up someone’s business (and many more people’s jobs).
In crisis meeting after crisis meeting, executives are weighing risk versus revenue, liability versus survival, arguing over whether this merits a wholesale realignment of our collective behavior for months or whether pulling every plug is an absurd overreaction, where more hand sanitizer would do. Down the pike from those meetings, you have all the knock-on effects of all this diminished economic activity, the tables that go unbooked, the shifts that end early, the tax revenue that was part of an anticipated budget that never actually arrives in a government’s coffers.
Perhaps the man in the mask had the right idea, after all, at least in principle. Keep calm and carry on, understanding that your favorite cultural businesses and nonprofit entities likely are hurting right now, even if you should do so while taking prudent personal precautions.
You can’t ever know the unknown. But, on Broadway, casts still were signing autographs for stage-door fans after the show. They just were using their own pens.