Creditors of Decatur Celebration told to get their claims filed by Dec. 1

DECATUR — Creditors hoping to get at least some of their money back from the sale of assets of the bankrupt Decatur Celebration have now been told to get their claims filed by Dec. 1.
A letter signed by United States Bankruptcy Judge Mary P. Gorman was sent out to creditors at the end of August. It reads in part:
“It now appearing that there may be assets in this case, that a time should be fixed for filing claims to share in such assets, and that creditors must file a claim to share in any distribution from the estate.
“The deadline to file a proof of claim for all creditors (except for a governmental unit) is 12/1/21.”
The letter says claims must be filed with the Clerk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Claims can be filed electronically at www.ilcb.uscourts.gov.
This letter was the latest step in the bankruptcy case that emerged after organizers of the downtown Decatur street festival announced they were calling it quits this year.
During a telephonic creditors meeting held in August, Decatur-based attorney and bankruptcy trustee Jeffrey Richardson quizzed Claudette Davis, the last president of the Decatur Celebration board of directors, to find out what of value was left that could be turned into cash.
Davis had listed office equipment, furniture, staging and ticket booths among other items. The biggest thing of value appeared to be an expected refund from a $6,700 deposit paid to an unnamed act for the 2020 show before it was cancelled.
But how much, if anything, the average creditor will get remains unclear. The Celebration had previously listed assets it estimated were worth $14,500 but said it had debts that added up to more than $81,000.
Richardson had told Davis he would be carrying out his own assets inventory and it’s not clear whether he has come up with a different tally for the value of what can be sold.
Vinnie Barbee, a Decatur-based food vendor known for his signature barbecue recipe, isn’t hopeful for the $500 deposit he paid to the Celebration before it closed.
Barbee, who confirmed Monday he had received the claim letter from the judge, had a one-word response when asked if he expected to get any of his money back. “No,” he said.
“But I will be filing a claim.”
Decatur Celebration was founded in 1986 as the “Midwest’s Most Exciting Family Street Festival” and had a 34-year run until the 2020 festival, which was scrubbed with the onset of COVID-19. The Celebration’s board said the event was not able to financially recover after that and had to fold permanently.
Looking back: Past Decatur Celebration headliners
2017 - Nelly, Bret Michaels, Travis Tritt, 7eventh Time Down
2016 - .38 Special, Morris Day and The Time, Thompson Square
2015 - Lonestar, Blues Traveler, Kool and the Gang, En Vogue, Blackberry Smoke, Vanilla Ice
2014 - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Jo Dee Messina, Ruben Studdard, Salt-N-Pepa
2013 - Foghat, Vertical Horizon, Blind Melon
2012 - Billy Ocean, Spin Doctors, Color Me Badd
2011 - Night Ranger, Steel Magnolia, Patty Smyth and Scandal, Here Come The Mummies
2010 - Charlie Daniels Band, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Tone Loc Georgia Satellites
2009 - Romantics, Richard Marx, Joe Diffie, Natalie Grant, The Miracles, The Spinners
2008 - 1986
2008 - The Smithereens, Plain White T's, Edgar Winter
2007 - Sheena Easton, Dennis DeYoung, Sugarhill Gang
2006 - Avalon, BoDeans, Marshall Tucker Band, Jim and Dan Seals
2005 - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Boyz II Men, Jars of Clay, Village People
2004 - Presidents of the United States of America, Gin Blossoms, David Lee Murphy/Lee Roy Parnell
2003 - Ray Parker Jr., Mark Farner, Paul Revere and the Raiders
2002 - The Nelsons, The Fixx, Jerry Reed, Loverboy, Dave Mason
2001 - Little River Band, Lisa Lisa, Mark Schultz
2000 - The Tokens, Gene Chandler, Savoy Brown, BR5-49, P.M. Dawn, Eddie Money, Taylor Dayne, Richie Havens
1999 - Kansas, Christopher Cross, All-4-One
1998 - Rick Springfield, The Manhattans, 10,000 Maniacs, Spyro Gyra
1997 - Air Supply, The Turtles, Chuck Negron (Three Dog Night), Daryle Singletary
1996 - Commodores, Survivor, Ronnie McDowel
1995 - Mary Wilson (The Supremes), Electric Light Orchestra Part II, Earl Thomas Conley
1994 - The Crystals, Arrow, Blood, Sweat and Tears, Eddie Rabbitt
1993 - Johnny Paycheck, Tiny Tim, Mamas and the Papas, The Jets
1992 - Lassie, John Anderson, 1964 as the Beatles, Micky Dolenz of the Monkees
1991 - Don McLean, Exile, Dr. Hook, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Vince Vance and the Valiants
1990 - Chi-Lites, 1964 as the Beatles, Jerry Butler, Vince Vance and the Valiants
1989 - The Platters, The Kendalls, The Buckinghams, Henny Youngman
1988 - 1964 as the Beatles, B.J. Thomas, Bertie Higgins
1987 - Regency, John Conlee, Kingston Trio
1986 - Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, Dan Peek (ex-America lead singer), Ronnie McDowell, The Association
