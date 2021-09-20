Creditors of Decatur Celebration told to get their claims filed by Dec. 1

DECATUR — Creditors hoping to get at least some of their money back from the sale of assets of the bankrupt Decatur Celebration have now been told to get their claims filed by Dec. 1.

A letter signed by United States Bankruptcy Judge Mary P. Gorman was sent out to creditors at the end of August. It reads in part:

“It now appearing that there may be assets in this case, that a time should be fixed for filing claims to share in such assets, and that creditors must file a claim to share in any distribution from the estate.

“The deadline to file a proof of claim for all creditors (except for a governmental unit) is 12/1/21.”

The letter says claims must be filed with the Clerk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Claims can be filed electronically at www.ilcb.uscourts.gov.

This letter was the latest step in the bankruptcy case that emerged after organizers of the downtown Decatur street festival announced they were calling it quits this year.

During a telephonic creditors meeting held in August, Decatur-based attorney and bankruptcy trustee Jeffrey Richardson quizzed Claudette Davis, the last president of the Decatur Celebration board of directors, to find out what of value was left that could be turned into cash.

Davis had listed office equipment, furniture, staging and ticket booths among other items. The biggest thing of value appeared to be an expected refund from a $6,700 deposit paid to an unnamed act for the 2020 show before it was cancelled.

But how much, if anything, the average creditor will get remains unclear. The Celebration had previously listed assets it estimated were worth $14,500 but said it had debts that added up to more than $81,000.

Richardson had told Davis he would be carrying out his own assets inventory and it’s not clear whether he has come up with a different tally for the value of what can be sold.

Vinnie Barbee, a Decatur-based food vendor known for his signature barbecue recipe, isn’t hopeful for the $500 deposit he paid to the Celebration before it closed.

Barbee, who confirmed Monday he had received the claim letter from the judge, had a one-word response when asked if he expected to get any of his money back. “No,” he said.

“But I will be filing a claim.”

Decatur Celebration was founded in 1986 as the “Midwest’s Most Exciting Family Street Festival” and had a 34-year run until the 2020 festival, which was scrubbed with the onset of COVID-19. The Celebration’s board said the event was not able to financially recover after that and had to fold permanently.

