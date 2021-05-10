Decatur featured in numerous films, TV shows

Decatur has lit up television and movie screens a number of times, even though sometimes it's other areas of the world representing our city.
A number of films mention Decatur. As early as 1948, in the Jimmy Stewart film “Call Northside 777,” a character is reported as going to Decatur. One of the mob leaders in 1971's “Shaft” is said to be from Decatur. A character in the sitcom “ALF” is from Decatur. A 1964 episode of “The Fugitive” was set in Decatur. A character in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off” says his mother is in Decatur buying antiques.
In the 1993 Mike Myers movie “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” a wall map in a coffeehouse features a map of Illinois, with Decatur's location displayed prominently throughout. In 1984's "Bachelor Party," Tom Hanks says,"No, I'm not like the rest of the boys, I'm from Decatur, Illinois and I am suave, debonair." MTV's True Life: "I'm Addicted to Caffeine" was filmed in Decatur.
The most-seen Decatur reference in popular culture is a wooden sign. A sign at the camp in the television show “M*A*S*H” lists the distance from the camp to a number of world cities and sites: Seoul, Coney Island, San Francisco, Burbank, Toledo, Honolulu, and Decatur. Actor Maclean Stevenson, who played Col. Henry Blake for the first three years of the series, hails from Bloomington-Normal.
In “The Founder,” about McDonald's mogul Ray Kroc and starring Michael Keaton, the opening of Decatur's first McDonald's is portrayed in a montage.
Decatur stepped into the spotlight in 2008, with its sites and citizens playing roles in the Matt Damon film “The Informant!” Based on the Archer Daniels Midland Co. price-fixing scandal, the film features Damon as whistleblower/convict Mark Whitacre. Filming sites included assorted downtown areas, the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel and Forsyth's Hickory Point Mall. Whitacre's former house and property in Moweaqua were also prominent in the film. Decatur residents had numerous speaking and background roles.