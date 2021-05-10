Decatur featured in numerous films, TV shows

Decatur has lit up television and movie screens a number of times, even though sometimes it's other areas of the world representing our city.

A number of films mention Decatur. As early as 1948, in the Jimmy Stewart film “Call Northside 777,” a character is reported as going to Decatur. One of the mob leaders in 1971's “Shaft” is said to be from Decatur. A character in the sitcom “ALF” is from Decatur. A 1964 episode of “The Fugitive” was set in Decatur. A character in “Ferris Bueller's Day Off” says his mother is in Decatur buying antiques.

In the 1993 Mike Myers movie “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” a wall map in a coffeehouse features a map of Illinois, with Decatur's location displayed prominently throughout. In 1984's "Bachelor Party," Tom Hanks says,"No, I'm not like the rest of the boys, I'm from Decatur, Illinois and I am suave, debonair." MTV's True Life: "I'm Addicted to Caffeine" was filmed in Decatur.

The most-seen Decatur reference in popular culture is a wooden sign. A sign at the camp in the television show “M*A*S*H” lists the distance from the camp to a number of world cities and sites: Seoul, Coney Island, San Francisco, Burbank, Toledo, Honolulu, and Decatur. Actor Maclean Stevenson, who played Col. Henry Blake for the first three years of the series, hails from Bloomington-Normal.