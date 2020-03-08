Decatur police warn of DUI crackdown on St. Patrick's Day

DECATUR — Police want you to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, but leave your car keys at home.

Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer with Decatur Police those who don’t will be targeted by stepped-up police patrols looking for impaired drivers and anyone not doing the wearing of the seat belts.

Hagemeyer said the annual celebration of Irish ancestry shares an unfortunate parallel tradition: it remains one of the deadliest occasions of the year due to the number of impaired drivers hitting the road. Hagemeyer said if you are planning on drinking or “using another impairing substance,” arrange a ride, use public transport or just sleep it off.

“We urge our community residents and visitors to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly,” Hagemyer added. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads and help ensure that everyone makes it home safely.”

And he also warned that sober drivers should keep a wary eye out for impaired pedestrians who “may not obey street signs and pedestrian signals.”

