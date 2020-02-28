Did the "Simpsons" predict the coronavirus? Social media thinks so

First Donald Trump’s presidency, then the Disney-Fox merger and now the coronavirus outbreak?

It appears the prophetic writers of “The Simpsons” have done it again, predicting yet another major world event — or have they?

A series of stills from old episodes of the long-running animated comedy that have been circulating online this week seem to suggest “The Simpsons” somehow knew about the spread of the respiratory illness more than a decade in advance.

The viral collection of images, believed to be taken from a 1993 episode, show multiple characters spreading and catching an ominous cloud of germs. In one snapshot, a newscaster delivers a report on a “corona virus,” as indicated by a title slide over his shoulder. Pieced together, the evidence appears to cement the “Simpsons’ “ status as the oracle of TV.

This time, however, the receipts are too prescient to be true. According to Deadline, the stills in question hail from an episode in which packagers working in Japan accidentally ship the “Osaka Flu” to Springfield. The 2020 coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China.

“Please don’t tell the supervisor I have the flu,” one of the workers tells his colleague in the episode before coughing into a box addressed to Homer Simpson.