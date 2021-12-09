'12 Bars of Christmas' raises funds at Decatur bars, restaurants

DECATUR — Bad Santa Claus is ready to play some games to kick off the holidays.

On Saturday, teams of four can take part in the 12 Bars of Christmas, a charity event with games at various watering holes and restaurants in the Decatur downtown area.

“We call it the 12 Bars of Christmas,” said Jeff Ludwick. “There’s really 11 different bars.”

Doherty’s Pub and Pins will offer two games. One is appropriately titled "Bad Santa’s Bowl," located in the old bowling alley. Ludwick, or Santa, will be attempting to block a large “bowling ball” from breaking through three-foot-tall inflatable pins.

Other bars participating with their own unique games include Captain’s Palace, Bobbie Lanes BBQ, The Winery, CaddyShack, Lock Stock and Barrel, Lincoln Lounge, Sloan’s Calzones, and Skycity Grill. The event will end at the KC Hall with prizes as well as entertainment by River Bottom Nightmare Band.

“But it kicks off here at Doherty’s,” said Jim Ashby.

If You Go WHAT: 12 Bars of Christmas WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 WHERE: Various Decatur downtown bars COST: $100 for a team of four players ON THE WEB: 5kingscharity.org

This year marks the third 12 Bars of Christmas in four years. Teams compete for the best score. Each bar will have a different game, such as a snowball fight with Santa or the Jingle Bell Twerk. Transportation will be provided to each location.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Tyler Yount Foundation, Good Samaritan Inn, Salvation Army, PawPrint Ministries, 217 ALZ Wiffleball and Support Local.

The event is hosted by the 5Kings Charity. Ashby, Ludwick and others make up the board and the focus is on supporting local nonprofits. The charity organization hosts various events, including the Boat Poker Run and parking lot parties.

“We’re the nonprofit for nonprofits,” Ashby said.

“It all stays here local,” said board member Zac Young.

The 5 Kings Charity originated from the royalty who raised the most money for the last five years of the Decatur Celebration, earning them the title of king for that year's festival. The kings — Ludwick, Ashby, Frank Whittington, Craig “Woody” Wilson and Matt Minder — created the charity organization to keep the fundraiser momentum going.

“The moral of the event is to raise money for six charities,” said Zach Keck, 5Kings board member. “But at the end of the day, the team with the most points will win different prizes.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

