Bash in a Box back to support Richland culinary students

DECATUR — Richland Community College’s Culinary Institute’s Chef Brian Tucker will be teaching a bigger class than he is used to.

“It’s a taste of what our students get to see everyday,” he said about the class. “It’s a great opportunity to see what it’s like, or what goes into preparing a meal.”

The culinary school instructor will host the Virtual Culinary Scholarship Dinner, Bash in a Box, on Saturday, March 26.

The at-home, interactive virtual class is led by Tucker and the Richland culinary students during a YouTube Live instruction. For $125, wannabe cooks can purchase a box of ingredients and instructions to make winter panzanella salad, spinach and goat cheese stuffed chicken breast, lemon herb cous cous and cauliflower au gratin, and salted caramel bread pudding. A vegetarian option is available. A deluxe box will include Amuse Bouche and wine for $175.

The deadline to order the box is March 14. Pick-up for the boxes will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Richland’s Bistro 537.

Another meal has been added to this year’s event. To slowly bring the diners back, the students will host the Bash at the Bistro, serving only 50 customers. “That’s more like our traditional scholarship dinner, but scaled down,” Tucker said.

For $200, diners will be served a 6-course meal at Bistro 537 with a different menu. Along with the meal, each guest will receive a wine pairing, a gift and two bottles of featured wine.

“It will be an upscale, VIP event at the Bistro,” Tucker said. “It’s not a demonstration, but more of a traditional event where they will be served the different courses.”

Reservations for the event will also need to be made by March 14.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward the culinary school scholarships. According to Tucker, the event helps the students reach their educational goals.

Previous scholarship dinners have hosted approximately 180 people. Since the pandemic postponed large gatherings, Tucker and the students adjusted the festivities by creating the first Bash in the Box last year. “It went really well,” he said. “So we brought it back this year.”

The students learned from last year’s event, including how to better package the boxes and add more technical information.

“We took the feedback and created a better event,” Tucker said. “I do this for a living and move a little bit quicker and don’t even realize it.”

