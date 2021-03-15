Cheddar's in Forsyth closes after more than 26 years

FORSYTH — The affects of the coronavirus pandemic proved too much for the operators of the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Forsyth to endure.
"It is with great sadness that I announce the closing of Cheddar’s at Forsyth location. It had served the community since 1994, where many years of fond memories were created," said Sindy Zheng, franchisee/owner, in a letter to "All Valued Guests in the Community" shared with the Herald & Review.
"The franchise agreement expired and I was not able to come to an agreement with Cheddar’s corporate on how to move forward during the pandemic. Pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard, and we were not an exception," Zheng wrote.
The restaurant at 1340 Hickory Point Drive in front of Hickory Point Mall closed its doors in November, but a sign on the front door provided a glimpse of hope that it might reopen.
The note read: "We would like to thank our loyal customers, friends and family for enduring this time of hardship and restrictions with us," a message taped to the front door says. "The Cheddar's Team has decided that now would be a good opportunity to shut down for our franchise remodel and prepare for a new year."
Last week, crews were at the business removing Cheddar's signage from the building.
State COVID-19 restrictions required restaurants to close their doors to dine-in service for three months at the start of the pandemic a year ago, leaving carry-out and delivery as the lone options. The restrictions gradually eased last summer, allowing for indoor dining while limiting seating and other precautions were in place, before indoor dining was halted again heading into the Thanksgiving/Christmas/New Years holiday season.
Restaurants are once again allowed to offer indoor food and drink service with spacing, capacity and other restrictions in place.
"I would like to say thank you to every single customer who walked through our doors and for a brief period, made this place your home. Thank you for your loyal patronage over all these years. We have all witnessed amazing things together, anniversaries, birthdays, baby showers, graduations, the list goes on," Zheng wrote.
She went on to thank her "amazing staffs, who were with us before and during the pandemic." She singled of small group of employees that dedicated more than 15 years serving customers in a variety of capacities —Laura Magruder, Nanette Imel, Carlos Bass, Joyce Landgrebe and Rene Henkle.