Cheddar's in Forsyth closes after more than 26 years

FORSYTH — The affects of the coronavirus pandemic proved too much for the operators of the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Forsyth to endure.

"It is with great sadness that I announce the closing of Cheddar’s at Forsyth location. It had served the community since 1994, where many years of fond memories were created," said Sindy Zheng, franchisee/owner, in a letter to "All Valued Guests in the Community" shared with the Herald & Review.

"The franchise agreement expired and I was not able to come to an agreement with Cheddar’s corporate on how to move forward during the pandemic. Pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard, and we were not an exception," Zheng wrote.

The restaurant at 1340 Hickory Point Drive in front of Hickory Point Mall closed its doors in November, but a sign on the front door provided a glimpse of hope that it might reopen.

The note read: "We would like to thank our loyal customers, friends and family for enduring this time of hardship and restrictions with us," a message taped to the front door says. "The Cheddar's Team has decided that now would be a good opportunity to shut down for our franchise remodel and prepare for a new year."