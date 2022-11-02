 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EMPTY BOWL FUNDRAISER

Decatur's Good Samaritan Inn preparing to serve up some chili

  • Clay Jackson

Executive Director Nicky Besser talks about The Good Samaritan Inn and its mission. LEARN MORE HERE.

DECATUR — The Good Samaritan Inn whips up homemade meals every day for community members who need it.

Next week, it will be all-hands-on-deck as the agency prepares for the annual Empty Bowl event.

The fundraiser will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Good Samaritan Inn, 920 N. Union St., Decatur.

Dine-in customers will be entertained with live music by musician Tracy D. Osborne. Live screen-printing of limited-edition 40th Anniversary and 2022 Empty Bowl shirts by Grant Webber will also be available for customers.

110322-dec-loc-emptybowl_04.JPG

Volunteer Connie Magoulias serves food during the noon meal program at Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur on Wednesday. The agency will host its annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event on Nov. 10.

This year’s choice of Empty Bowl meals will feature a Smoked Beef Brisket Chili, a Fire Roasted Veggie Chili or Artisan Mac ‘n Cheese. Each meal is $10 and will come with cornbread and a dessert.

110322-dec-loc-emptybowl_05.JPG

Executive director Nicky Besser looks through the bowls that will be for sale during the Empty Bowl fundraiser on Nov. 10 at Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur on Wednesday.

According to Good Samaritan Inn’s Executive Director Nicky Besser, the meals will be prepared and prepackaged before customers arrive. “This year we simplified it,” she said. “It’s going to be even faster.”

The staff recommends customers pre-order the meals through the Good Samaritan Inn’s website.

110322-dec-loc-emptybowl_01.JPG

Volunteer Evelyn Hannon, left, helps serve Blake Thomas, right, during the noon meal program at Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur on Wednesday. The agency will host their annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event on Nov. 10.

Handmade artisan bowls from local artists are also available for $10 each. Artists include students and alumni from Millikin University as well as professionals from Taylorville, Springfield and various art associations. “We lay all the bowls out. It’s first-come, first-serve until they’re gone,” Besser said. “It’s all high-end stuff.”

110322-dec-loc-emptybowl_02.JPG

Tiana Raickett receives a lunch during the noon meal program at Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur on Wednesday. The agency will host their annual Empty Bowl fundraiser event on Nov. 10.

The Good Samaritan Inn’s chef Rachel Wear uses ingredients from the agency’s Mercy Gardens to create the meals, including the Empty Bowl event. “She is the mastermind behind the food,” Besser said. “Her food, day-to-day, is awesome.”

The proceeds from the event will be used to fund the Good Samaritan Inn’s noon meal and Mercy Gardens programs. “We’re open 365 days a year,” Besser said about the free lunch service. “We do not close for holidays, we don’t close for weather or anything like that.”

110322-dec-loc-emptybowl_03.JPG

Lee Esther Caulton and Justine Caulton eat lunch together during the noon meal program at Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur on Wednesday. 

Others from the community will be contributing to the Empty Bowl event. Decatur’s La Gondola restaurant donated the storage containers. Richland Community College Culinary Arts students will be preparing the cornbread and cookies. Stripmasters Services owner Mark Scranton will smoke the brisket days before the meal is served.

“It was initially going to be slow roasted brisket,” Besser said. “But now he’s going to smoke it over the weekend.”

110322-dec-loc-emptybowl_06.JPG

Handmade artisan bowls are ready to be sold during the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser on Nov. 10 at Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur on Wednesday.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

