Former Coronas Mexican Grill gets new tenant

DECATUR — A new Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to Decatur.
Charro Tex-Mex will be moving into the former Coronas Mexican Bar and Grill at 2350 Mount Zion Road.
The building has sat empty for nearly two years.
Owner Ezequiel Camacho has Charro restaurants in Taylorville and St. Louis, Missouri. Camacho confirmed the Decatur menu will similar to the other restaurants.
No opening date has been set.
The 7,400-square-foot building was constructed in 1999 and housed Krieger's restaurant and Bennigan's before that.
We asked Herald & Review readers in August 2018 what they would like to see in the former Coronas Mexican Bar and Grill. Here's what they said.
