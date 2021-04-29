Former Coronas Mexican Grill gets new tenant

DECATUR — A new Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to Decatur.

Charro Tex-Mex will be moving into the former Coronas Mexican Bar and Grill at 2350 Mount Zion Road.

The building has sat empty for nearly two years.

Owner Ezequiel Camacho has Charro restaurants in Taylorville and St. Louis, Missouri. Camacho confirmed the Decatur menu will similar to the other restaurants.

No opening date has been set.