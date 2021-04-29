 Skip to main content
Former Coronas Mexican Grill gets new tenant
breaking top story

DECATUR — A new Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to Decatur. 

Charro Tex-Mex will be moving into the former Coronas Mexican Bar and Grill at 2350 Mount Zion Road.

The building has sat empty for nearly two years.

Owner Ezequiel Camacho has Charro restaurants in Taylorville and St. Louis, Missouri. Camacho confirmed the Decatur menu will similar to the other restaurants.

Charro restaurant

Charro Tex-Mex restaurant will be moving into the former Coronas restaurant in Decatur.

No opening date has been set. 

The 7,400-square-foot building was constructed in 1999 and housed Krieger's restaurant and Bennigan's before that.

Vieweg Real Estate had listed the building for sale. The price was $360,000.

We asked Herald & Review readers in August 2018 what they would like to see in the former Coronas Mexican Bar and Grill. Here's what they said.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

