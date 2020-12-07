Gala on the Go meals to support the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra

DECATUR — The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra enjoys celebrating the holidays. Like many, the group is having to rearrange its festivities.
This year, MDSO will sponsor the Gala on the Go, in which patrons can purchase a "pick-up" meal for home dining prepared by the Country Club of Decatur chefs.
The meal will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Road. Delivery options are available for an extra fee. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Dec. 9. For reservations, call the Decatur Area Arts Council at (217) 423-3189
The menu includes an entrée choice of a 6-ounce filet mignon or a grilled salmon. Each will come with potatoes, salad, green beans and a Bailey's Chocolate Creme-Covered Cheesecake. The meals are $60 each.
Each year, the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur has sponsored an event in December to benefit the Millikin-Decatur Symphony. Events have included "Symphony of Trees," featuring decorated Christmas trees where patrons purchased tickets to view the displays, holiday galas with meals, entertainment, and silent and live auction and other events.
