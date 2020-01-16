River Coffee Company brewing again in downtown Decatur

DECATUR — After fire destroyed their original location, the owners of the River Coffee Company weren't sure what their future would hold.
“We were praying through the situation, trying to navigate what exactly we felt like God was telling us to do,” said Aaron Moma, who owns the business with his wife, Abigail.
Those prayers led them to the other end of downtown Decatur, where they reopened their coffee shop at 101 N. Main St., the former location of Decatur Brew Works.
The building at 530 N. Water St. that originally housed their business, as well as Tried & True Tattoo and Speakeasy Records & Oddities, was destroyed by fired on April 1.
“It was a devastating fire,” Moma said. “That was a little bit of our heart and soul that we put into that, a little blood, sweat and tears. But there was some blood, sweat and tears in this one as well.”
River Coffee Company re-opened on Dec. 4, the same night as the downtown Decatur Christmas Walk. Its menu continues to include specialty coffees, including cappuccino, latte and cortado, as well as hot chocolate, tea, muffins and mini loaves.
Before deciding to reopen the business, the Momas studied possible locations, with an emphasis on staying near the downtown area.
“We live downtown. We work downtown. We wanted to stay downtown,” Moma said. “This is our community.”
Moving into a location that housed a similar business helped.
“We were kind of able to move in a little quicker than with other buildings,” Moma said. “The plumbing was already set up. Bathrooms were already here. And the kitchen was great. It just made a hard choice a little easier to make.”
A month into their new location, the couple said they already feel the embrace of the community.
“We have our old customers and some new faces, too,” Moma said. “It has been good.”
While the memories made at the original location will hold a special place in their hearts, the couple is optimistic about the future.
“Now we are making a new one that is going to be just as warm and inviting,” he said.
