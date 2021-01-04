Simply Southern Cafe to bring Cajun cuisine to Decatur

DECATUR — The taste of the south is coming to Central Illinois.

Angela Moreno, owner of the Simply Southern Café, will be serving Cajun-style food to the public soon.

“We’re just bringing Louisiana to Decatur,” Moreno said.

The restaurant will be housed in the former Everyone's East End Grill at 566 N. Brush College Road in Decatur.

Moreno plans to open the restaurant on Feb. 16. The hours will be from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The menu will consist of crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and crawfish in almost every way.

“It will have a little kick to it,” Moreno said about the main courses.

Desserts are also important to the menu, which includes Bananas Foster, cheesecake and bread pudding. “But we’ll have apple pie, cherry pie and all the good stuff,” Moreno said.

Plans for the restaurant’s future include alcohol sales and evening hours.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}