Simply Southern Cafe to bring Cajun cuisine to Decatur

DECATUR — The taste of the south is coming to Central Illinois.
Angela Moreno, owner of the Simply Southern Café, will be serving Cajun-style food to the public soon.
“We’re just bringing Louisiana to Decatur,” Moreno said.
The restaurant will be housed in the former Everyone's East End Grill at 566 N. Brush College Road in Decatur.
Moreno plans to open the restaurant on Feb. 16. The hours will be from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The menu will consist of crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, red beans and rice, and crawfish in almost every way.
“It will have a little kick to it,” Moreno said about the main courses.
Desserts are also important to the menu, which includes Bananas Foster, cheesecake and bread pudding. “But we’ll have apple pie, cherry pie and all the good stuff,” Moreno said.
Plans for the restaurant’s future include alcohol sales and evening hours.
Moreno is in the process of a hiring dishwashers, wait staff and a grill cook. Those interested in applying should call or text Moreno at (318) 969-8537. The building will be open for applicants from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 11.
The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will have a few Louisiana and Cajun details added to the décor.
“And we’re going to have a Mardi Gras theme for the opening,” Moreno said.
The opening will feature many of the holiday festivity items, including King Cakes and green, gold and purple beads. The celebration is tentative, due to COVID restrictions.
The holiday is important to many in the southern region of the country. Moreno only recently moved to Central Illinois. She is a Louisiana native.
“Central Louisiana,” she said. “I’m not from the southern part where the accents are a lot thicker.”
