This Decatur restaurant is offering free meals to 300

DECATUR — The new year should be celebrated with a good meal.

That’s why Darrell Holloway, the owner of D-Boe’s Chicken and Waffles, will be giving away free meals beginning at noon on Sunday, Jan. 10, at the restaurant, 3777 N. Woodford St., Ste. A, Decatur.

“We’ve all been through hard times this last year,” Holloway said. “A lot of people can’t afford to go out to eat or do extra things. Money is so tight now.”

Holloway said he was fortunate and received blessings this year. “So I want to bless the community,” he said.

The menu will consist of Holloway’s famous chicken and waffles. “I want to get a lot of people used to eating the concept,” he said. “A lot of people haven’t had it.”

Customers should remain in their cars while the dinners are delivered. The food will be distributed until it is gone. Only those present will be served.

Holloway said he hopes to feed about 300 people.

Although the meal is free, donations will be accepted. Cash App can be utilized.