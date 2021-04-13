Watch now: Decatur Area Arts Council takes Corks and Forks on the road

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council is bringing other businesses on board for its annual Corks and Forks fundraising event this year.
Because so many restaurants are still trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and closures, organizers of the annual arts council fundraiser are suggesting patrons visit their favorite restaurants from April 19 through 24 in honor of Corks and Forks On Tour 2021.
Participating restaurants, such as Beach House, Coffee Connection, Bistro Five Thirty Seven, Hickory River Smokehouse, and Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza, offer a specialty item or a percentage of the sales during the week.
“Otherwise, we are just encouraging people to dine in or take out from their favorite restaurant, some locally-owned, somewhere in the Decatur area,” said Jerry Johnson, executive director of the Decatur Area Arts Council.
Although the arts council will not directly benefit from the restaurant sales not listed on their website, organizers wanted to give back to the community during a difficult time.
“Restaurants have supplied our Corks and Forks event with the food for the last 20 years,” Johnson said. “We know that many of them have struggled this past year.”
Most of the arts council’s fundraising will be through sponsorships as well as the online auction and raffles. Items and experiences will be posted, such as a membership to the Commodore Decatur Yacht Club with lessons and use of a boat, certificates to Archer’s Alley, a one-hour guest spot on the Busboom and Wolfe Talk 101 radio show, pickleball lessons, tour of Lincoln Square Theatre, guitar lessons, tickets to Overlook Adventure Park and lawn seating at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
The opportunity to bid on items will begin on Saturday, April 17, on the arts council’s website. The winners will be notified after April 24.
”And I’ll probably be throwing out a few teasers before it opens on social media,” Johnson said.
Last year Corks and Forks was held as a virtual broadcast. “It was a fun idea,” Johnson said. “But technically we ran into a lot of issues, so we decided not to try that again.”
Social distancing continues to be a priority, leading organizers to study their options for this year’s event. Corks and Forks On Tour is similar to the local United Way fundraiser Dine United, where customers visit highlighted restaurants and a portion of the designated sales goes toward the agency.
“We didn’t necessarily ask the restaurants to offer anything like that,” Johnson said. “We just wanted to support them this year, although some of the restaurants have offered us a piece of the action.”
