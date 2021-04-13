Watch now: Decatur Area Arts Council takes Corks and Forks on the road

”And I’ll probably be throwing out a few teasers before it opens on social media,” Johnson said.

Last year Corks and Forks was held as a virtual broadcast. “It was a fun idea,” Johnson said. “But technically we ran into a lot of issues, so we decided not to try that again.”

Social distancing continues to be a priority, leading organizers to study their options for this year’s event. Corks and Forks On Tour is similar to the local United Way fundraiser Dine United, where customers visit highlighted restaurants and a portion of the designated sales goes toward the agency.

“We didn’t necessarily ask the restaurants to offer anything like that,” Johnson said. “We just wanted to support them this year, although some of the restaurants have offered us a piece of the action.”

