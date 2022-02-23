Watch now: Decatur's Coffee Crawl to support CASA

DECATUR — A simple visit to one of the local coffee houses this weekend could help children navigate through the court system.

The Coffee Crawl is a fundraiser for Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates — or CASA. Customers purchase drinks, meals or pastries, and solve a puzzle for a chance to win a prize. Participating businesses will donate 15% to 20% of the days’ proceeds to CASA.

The CASA Coffee Crawl will be all day Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26, according to the businesses’ hours. A map to each location is available on the event’s Facebook page. Participating businesses include 121 Coffee Run in Harristown and Warrensburg, Black Iron Coffee Company on Mount Zion Road, Coffee Connection on North Main Street and inside Decatur Memorial Hospital, Kups and Kones in Argenta, Mosaic Cafe on MacArthur Road, Pure Coffee House on Oakland Avenue, Downtown Decatur’s The River Coffee Company, and TLC Coffee House and Ice Cream in Maroa.

The CASA fundraiser was designed to highlight a few of the businesses in Decatur.

“And we just wanted to create something that would bring family and friends together and be safe for all,” said Julia Livingston, CASA executive director.

Last year, during the pandemic, was the first Coffee Crawl hosted by CASA. The event was a success, according to Livingston. “The community really likes to support local and also support non-profits,” she said.

The event organizers were able to add an extra coffee shop to the list, bringing the total to 10 businesses. Coffee Crawl gave the businesses an opportunity to meet customers who were unaware of their locations and products. “Some of them had been a little bit obscure before our event last year,” Livingston said.

Mosaic Cafe, located inside the First Christian Church on MacArthur Road in Decatur, was one of the highlighted coffee houses. Lisa Weatherford, manager of the coffee shop, had a successful Coffee Crawl run last year. “I think it was (successful) for everyone,” she said.

Being housed in a church, the restaurant didn’t receive much foot-traffic before last year’s event. “But everyone is welcome,” Weatherford said. “It’s not just for congregants.”

Coffee isn’t the only item on the menus of the participating restaurants. During the two days of the Coffee Crawl, Mosaic staff will offer special breakfast and lunch dishes. “Mostly because we want to put our attention on the guests, not just being in the kitchen,” Weatherford said. “We want to make sure that people realize we are welcoming to everybody.”

Along with the opportunity to try various coffee styles and tastes, the participants will be able to play a scavenger hunt using #2022CASACoffeeCrawl. At each location there’ll be a word used to solve the puzzle.

Contestants turn in the results on CASA’s Facebook messenger. The top three winners in the drawing will win a Coffee Crawl gift basket with coffee related items. Last year’s contest had 60 participants. T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

The event not only highlights local businesses, but also brings attention to CASA as a nonprofit organization created to help children in the court system. “I call it both a fundraiser and a friend-raiser,” Livingston said.

Funding and volunteers allow the organization to continue. The Coffee Crawl helped with both endeavors, Livingston said. Each coffee house involved in the event will have information on the next CASA class that starts March 1.

