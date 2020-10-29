Watch now: Every bowl counts:Good Samaritan Inn ready for Empty Chili Bowl fundraiser

The artistic pieces are not only a good experience for the students, but also an opportunity to give back to the community. “That’s why we do it,” Holt said. “It’s a way for the students to use their skills, to help others.”

Funds from the event will go towards the Good Samaritan Inn and the noon meal program.

“It’s the most recognizable program that we have,” Besser said. “We feed anyone who asks, anyone who is hungry can come get a meal. No questions asked.”

The Good Samaritan also provides job training. Programs include a garden, resume building and job preparation classes.

According to Besser, the number of clients and visitors has risen slightly since COVID-19 altered the community. “We served lunch every single day, no interruptions,” she said. “We serve anywhere from 150 to 300 meals a day.”

However, the staff did have to adapt. The lunch meals were served to-go. “Instead of sitting down, they would come to the door and we would hand them a meal,” Besser said. “They could either eat outside or take it to-go.”