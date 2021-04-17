Watch now: Food Truck Frenzy raises funds for United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois

Chris Allen, owner of Allen's Grub Truck, was invited to join the event by the hosts.

“After COVID last year, and everybody missing the opportunities to get out and go to local fairs, they came up with the idea to bring food trucks,” Allen said. “And we immediately want to do this.”

Along with the portable food, the family-friendly event provided other activities, such as Scovill Zoo’s petting zoo, Sally the Clown face painting, a book shop and a meet-and-greet with super heroes.

The Scarlet Witch, or Cheyenne Hollowell, was one of the characters posing for pictures with her fans.

“I enjoy coming out in costume and making kids smile,” she said.

The open space at the park allowed for COVID precautions.

“We’re trying to do our best to social distance, we’ve got volunteers asking people to keep their space and they’re all wearing their masks,” Parks said.

The eight food trucks were paired up into four lots around the main pavilion with the other activities among them.

“We want you to enjoy the entire park,” Parks said.