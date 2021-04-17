Watch now: Food Truck Frenzy raises funds for United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois

DECATUR — Kent Stimson and his wife Connie stopped by the inaugural United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois Food Truck Frenzy on Saturday at Fairview Park just to get a bite to eat. “And just to check out the place,” Kent said.
The atmosphere in the park was similar to the festivals and fairs many missed out on during the pandemic. The lines of people grew as the smells wafted from eight different mobile food vendors spread throughout the park.
“It’s just been a long time since people were able to get out and celebrate and enjoy themselves,” Connie said.
Food vendors included Notorious P.I.G., Mister Softee, Allen's Concessions Grub Truck, Sacks BBQ Food Truck, Door 4 Brewing Co., Pig Out Concessions, D-Dirty Burger, and Papa Murphy's.
The Food Truck Frenzy was a fundraiser for United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois. According to Stan Parks, director of resource development, the event also provided restaurants an opportunity to bring back diners. “Because last year we were limited,” Parks said.
The local United Way agency sold 300 tickets to the public allowing participants a sample from each truck. The tickets were sold out a month in advance. However, customers were able to order from each truck's menu on Saturday.
The Stimsons ordered their lunches from Allen’s Concessions Grub Truck, which was stationed on the west side of the park along with Notorious P.I.G. food truck.
Chris Allen, owner of Allen's Grub Truck, was invited to join the event by the hosts.
“After COVID last year, and everybody missing the opportunities to get out and go to local fairs, they came up with the idea to bring food trucks,” Allen said. “And we immediately want to do this.”
Along with the portable food, the family-friendly event provided other activities, such as Scovill Zoo’s petting zoo, Sally the Clown face painting, a book shop and a meet-and-greet with super heroes.
The Scarlet Witch, or Cheyenne Hollowell, was one of the characters posing for pictures with her fans.
“I enjoy coming out in costume and making kids smile,” she said.
The open space at the park allowed for COVID precautions.
“We’re trying to do our best to social distance, we’ve got volunteers asking people to keep their space and they’re all wearing their masks,” Parks said.
The eight food trucks were paired up into four lots around the main pavilion with the other activities among them.
“We want you to enjoy the entire park,” Parks said.
In the past, the United Way hosted various events, including an obstacle course called the Warrior Dash, and Ride United, an organized bike ride, all of which were canceled last year.
“The agencies and our programs count on that money coming in from the events,” Parks said.
Five-year-old Levi Cox and his 2-year-old brother Cooper brought their family to the event. The kids visited with the Scovill Zoo turtles while their parents ate.
“We were excited about all the food and the chance to be outside,” said their dad Doug Cox.
“This is really nice weather,” said mom Sara Cox.
Sara Cox has supported United Way in the past.
“I did the Run United a couple of years ago,” she said. “But it was really hot that day.”
