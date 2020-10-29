Watch now: Good Samaritan Inn ready for Empty Chili Bowl fundraiser

DECATUR — One of the mottos for the Good Samaritan Inn is “Every bowl counts,” with a goal to make sure everyone has something to eat.
Its popular fundraiser, Empty Chili Bowl, reaches out to the community and the ones that don't always visit the agency, but still want to help.
This year’s Empty Chili Bowl will be a drive-through event from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Good Samaritan Inn.
For $5, the meal includes either a turkey and white bean chili or a veggie chili, cornbread and a cookie.
“If you don’t want chili, we have mac and cheese,” said Nicky Besser, executive director The Good Samaritan Inn. “You can also order extra cookies and cornbread.”
The menu is available on the Good Samaritan website. The handmade bowls are a special treat. For an extra $10, crafted bowls created by Millikin University students and other local artists can be delivered with the meals. Another addition to the shopping list is the Good Samaritan face mask for $12.
Businesses have another option for those wanting to feed their employees while helping the community. Personnel can pre-order an office chili lunch to be delivered during a designated time. Business orders must be placed by Nov. 13.
Sponsorships are available with monetary donations. Depending on the level, businesses can receive lunches, bowls, masks and marketing and media materials. “All the different sponsorships get their own package,” Besser said.
Another addition to this year’s event is the talent. In the past the chili bowl fundraiser was held at Millikin University with bowls made by art students. This year the bowls are made by local artists, including Millikin University students, individual potters, instructors and art businesses.
“It’s not just Decatur,” Besser said. “People around Central Illinois are supporting us in this event.”
For previous chili events, the Millikin University ceramics class would use an entire semester creating nearly 200 bowls, according to Jennifer Holt, assistant professor of art. For this year’s event, they have reached out to the pottery community. “Alums are making some, too,” Holt said.
Three Millikin students and their professor will be making approximately 100 bowls. The students each put their own individual style into the artwork. “They have free rein to make whatever type of bowl they would like,” Holt said. “As long as it is a bowl.”
The students create the piece from start to finish, including mixing and preparing the clay, molding and firing the bowls, choosing the paint and adding the finishing touches. The $10 price is a bargain, according to Holt. “It’s a great deal for a handmade bowl,” she said.
The artistic pieces are not only a good experience for the students, but also an opportunity to give back to the community. “That’s why we do it,” Holt said. “It’s a way for the students to use their skills, to help others.”
Funds from the event will go towards the Good Samaritan Inn and the noon meal program.
“It’s the most recognizable program that we have,” Besser said. “We feed anyone who asks, anyone who is hungry can come get a meal. No questions asked.”
The Good Samaritan also provides job training. Programs include a garden, resume building and job preparation classes.
According to Besser, the number of clients and visitors has risen slightly since COVID-19 altered the community. “We served lunch every single day, no interruptions,” she said. “We serve anywhere from 150 to 300 meals a day.”
However, the staff did have to adapt. The lunch meals were served to-go. “Instead of sitting down, they would come to the door and we would hand them a meal,” Besser said. “They could either eat outside or take it to-go.”
Good Samaritan recently opened their doors again, but with limited seating. In the past, they could seat 150 people. Now only 40 are allowed in the dining area at a time. “We want to make sure we have a place for people when it gets cold,” Besser said. “So we seat 40 people at a time, then turn the dining room over every half hour.”
Besser has relied on the community for events such as the Empty Chili Bowl to help fund the daily meals. “And we have such a giving community,” she said. “Decatur has been such a great support of the Inn and what we are doing here.”
