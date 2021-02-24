Watch now: Macon County CASA to host Coffee Crawl fundraiser this weekend

“This is the first time ever that we’ve done this event,” she said.

Customers can purchase coffees, teas and other beverages as well as pastries and other foods.

“This is a family event, so bring the whole family,” Livingston said.

The contest was added to the event to encourage participants to visit more than one business. A word will be assigned at various locations.

“You collect those words to solve a puzzle,” Livingston said.

Prizes include various gift baskets filled with T-shirts, coffee mugs, gift certificates and other items. Organizers will announce the winners of the contest Monday, March 1, on the Facebook page.

Wanda Timmons, owner of the Perfect Pair gift shop next to 121 Coffee Run in Warrensburg, wanted the businesses to be part of the Coffee Crawl. Her family and co-workers have experience in the foster care community as well as with CASA.

“I think this could be an ongoing event,” Timmons said of the Coffee Crawl.

The event was created not only to help CASA as a fundraiser, but to highlight the local businesses.