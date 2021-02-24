Watch now: Macon County CASA to host Coffee Crawl fundraiser this weekend

DECATUR — Ordering a simple "cup of Joe" this weekend could help out a local organization.
The Coffee Crawl is the latest fundraiser for Macon County Court Appointed Special Advocates — or CASA. The event will be Friday, Feb. 26, and Saturday, Feb. 27, at nine local coffee shop locations. Customers are invited to purchase drinks and pastries, post logo pictures, and solve the puzzle for a chance to win a prize. Participating businesses will donate 15 to 20% of their proceeds to CASA.
Coffee Crawl coffee shops include 121 Coffee Run in Warrensburg, Black Iron Coffee Company in Mount Zion, Coffee Connection on North Main Street and in the Decatur Memorial Hospital Cafe, Mosaic Cafe in the First Christian Church, Murmur Coffee Company on Eldorado Street, Pure Coffee House on South Oakland Avenue, The River Coffee Company in downtown Decatur, TLC Coffee House in Maroa, and Wildflour Artisan Cafe on West Main Street and Mount Zion.
Each business has its own hours. For more information on hours and the event, visit the CASA Coffee Crawl Facebook page.
Julia Livingston, executive director of Macon County CASA, invited local businesses to be part of the fundraiser.
“This is the first time ever that we’ve done this event,” she said.
Customers can purchase coffees, teas and other beverages as well as pastries and other foods.
“This is a family event, so bring the whole family,” Livingston said.
The contest was added to the event to encourage participants to visit more than one business. A word will be assigned at various locations.
“You collect those words to solve a puzzle,” Livingston said.
Prizes include various gift baskets filled with T-shirts, coffee mugs, gift certificates and other items. Organizers will announce the winners of the contest Monday, March 1, on the Facebook page.
Wanda Timmons, owner of the Perfect Pair gift shop next to 121 Coffee Run in Warrensburg, wanted the businesses to be part of the Coffee Crawl. Her family and co-workers have experience in the foster care community as well as with CASA.
“I think this could be an ongoing event,” Timmons said of the Coffee Crawl.
The event was created not only to help CASA as a fundraiser, but to highlight the local businesses.
“Lots of community members didn’t even know some of these places existed,” Livingston said. “A few of the coffee shops just opened. So it’s a great chance to try new things, find out what your favorites are, and maybe establish for yourself a few new favorite coffee shops.”
Decatur-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR