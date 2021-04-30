Watch now: Popular food truck set for return to Decatur

DECATUR — Parked in a slightly hidden spot on Pershing Road in Decatur is the welcome sign of an old favorite.

The Burrito Truck, the brightly painted food truck that features tacos, tortas and, of course, burritos, is getting cleaned up for a public return.

“Yes, we are coming back,” said Burrito Truck owner Raymondo Padron.

Padron has been painting and preparing the mobile restaurant for the customers missing his Mexican cuisine. The new location will be at 1550 E. Pershing Road in the old Hertz Rental parking lot.

The hours and opening date are not available yet. Padron is waiting for the approval of the Macon County Health Department before opening.

For seven years, the food truck kept a spot in a parking lot at Pershing Road that is now home to a newly constructed Club Carwash. Padron closed the mobile unit after the 2019 season. At the time, he said he had decided they wanted to pursue different opportunities. However, Padron admits finding another location was one of the challenges.