Watch now: Richland tries new recipe for culinary scholarship gala; Chef to lead virtual dinner prep event

DECATUR — Risotto is not that hard to make, especially with the help of a professional chef.
That testament will be put to the test when the Richland Community College Culinary School hosts Bash in a Box, a virtual culinary dinner for the school’s scholarship program.
“We are basically doing a culinary cook-along,” said Julie Melton, executive director of the Richland Community College Foundation.
For $125, participants will receive a box that includes all of the ingredients needed to prepare the planned meal and then follow the step-by-step instructions of Chef Brian Tucker, the director of the Culinary Institute, on YouTube Live.
For $175, the Deluxe box will include the same food, along with Amuse Bouche and two bottles of wine.
The meal will consist of roasted beet and goat cheese salad with maple balsamic vinaigrette, sautéed veal with mushroom ragout, creamy parmesan and prosciutto risotto and roasted broccolini, and apple and pear crostata with spiced whipped cream. A vegetarian option is also available.
Participants will pick up the box of ingredients from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Bistro Five Thirty Seven at RCC ahead of the cooking presentation later that night.
Registration for ordering the meal box ends March 19. Visit richland.edu/culinarybash to order.
Those unable to participate in the live YouTube event can prepare the food up to four days later, if stored properly.
“The ingredients can last a few days,” Melton said.
Cooking experience is not needed to create the meal.
“Chef Brian Tucker is a fantastic chef and teacher,” Melton said. “Most people can prepare a premier cuisine in their own homes, but they’re just not brave enough.”
For the past 10 years, the culinary students have planned, prepared and served the food to nearly 200 guests attending the scholarship dinner in an elaborate setting at RCC. Last year the event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“In the past, we filled the room,” Melton said. “It was always sold out.”
The students served a 10-course meal with such themes as New York or Italy.
“Our students really got that hands-on experience,” Melton said about past meals. “And the attendees got to see who their dollars impacted.”
For previous scholarship meals, Tucker took a back seat and assisted the students in preparing the entire meal. “Now with COVID, we obviously can’t meet,” he said. “But we are trying to stay as true to the event as we can.”
Watch now: Alltown reporting all Decatur school bus routes covered ahead of return to class; Board approves contract extension (copy)
The three-course meal will be prepared by the guest guidance from Tucker.
“They can interact with me while I’m cooking,” he said. “They will be able to type in a question with (a student) there to ask me.”
The directions will be easy, according to Tucker.
“It shouldn’t be a stressful thing. It should be a lot of fun,” he said.
The event is designed to support the culinary arts students and their scholarships.
Culinary student Jared Potrafka, 36, was one of the future chefs who has benefited from a scholarship. He plans to begin his career after graduation in December.
“It felt like good support, having people behind you that are encouraging you, that recognize your achievements,” he said about earning the scholarship.
The move to undertake culinary school was a career change for Potrafka. With help from the scholarship, he was able to leave a job in sales to begin working toward a dream career.
“I’m happier doing it,” he said. “I love it. It’s a new experience.”
The students will rarely be seen during this year’s virtual dinner. Instead they will be assisting with the meal as well as preparing the take-home boxes.
Although last year’s event was canceled, the donors continued to contribute to the scholarship fund, Melton said.
“But we really didn’t want to lose the momentum of the dinner,” she said. “This is where we created the Bash in a Box. We’re bringing the local cuisine into the homes.”
Decatur-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR