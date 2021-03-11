Watch now: Richland tries new recipe for culinary scholarship gala

The three-course meal will be prepared by the guest guidance from Tucker.

“They can interact with me while I’m cooking,” he said. “They will be able to type in a question with (a student) there to ask me.”

The directions will be easy, according to Tucker.

“It shouldn’t be a stressful thing. It should be a lot of fun,” he said.

The event is designed to support the culinary arts students and their scholarships.

Culinary student Jared Potrafka, 36, was one of the future chefs who has benefited from a scholarship. He plans to begin his career after graduation in December.

“It felt like good support, having people behind you that are encouraging you, that recognize your achievements,” he said about earning the scholarship.

The move to undertake culinary school was a career change for Potrafka. With help from the scholarship, he was able to leave a job in sales to begin working toward a dream career.

“I’m happier doing it,” he said. “I love it. It’s a new experience.”