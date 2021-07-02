Watch now: The cost of chicken wings has flown sky high in Central Illinois

DECATUR — Holidays, family gatherings and the occasional boys’ night out for wing nights may have flown the coop for a while.

Restaurants throughout the country are having a difficult time justifying serving their favorite appetizer.

Decatur resident Shishi Carter, 26, ordered a lunch meal of chicken wings at TKG’s Wing Heaven on South Franklin Street in Decatur, only to be told the restaurant had sold out. “I didn’t really think of it at first,” she said about the shortage of wings. “I eat here a lot.”

Carter accepted the option of boneless wings, but she isn’t fooled. “Chicken wings are wings,” she said. “They taste different.”

Carter and other wing lovers are likely to find the same problem elsewhere.

Kathleen Garmon, owner of TKG’s Wing Heaven, receives a shipment of wings three times a week. She often runs out before the next order arrives. “With prices so high, we’re not running a high level stock right now.”

Garmon’s customers arrive in search of wings. “Of course, we’re the wing house, Wing Heaven,” she said. “People just love wings.”

The high prices of wings during the first half of the year is nothing new to restaurants, according to Garmon.

“This started last year,” Garmon said.

According to an Associated Press report, the chicken wing shortage and high prices are due to a variety of issues. One of the factors: outbreaks of COVID-19 in meat-processing plants forced many of them to temporarily close, straining the supply chain.

Another issue was the winter storm Uri that hit Texas in February. Many poultry farms shut down because of the bad weather.

Chicken wings are shipped to restaurants in various sizes.

The Knights of Columbus Hall in Decatur serves only the jumbo wings during Thursday’s wing night. “We average 500 pounds in three hours,” said manager Vince Gogerty.

The process of preparing the wings, which includes sauces and cooking, has not changed, just the price of the product. The first wing night seven years ago cost the KC Hall approximately $80 a case, according to Gogerty. “It was $156 this week,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what size you are getting.”

Gogerty communicates with the supplier as the prices continue to rise. He was told the blame is given to the lack of process employees and drivers.

The KC Hall passed the prices on to their customers. “But we only raised it a dollar,” Gogerty said. “It’s now six for $9.”

Customers continue to attend Wing Nights at the KC Hall on North Street. “Religiously,” Gogerty said. “We don’t start until 5:30. People will actually come here at 4 o’clock to grab a table.”

Wings may not be in the restaurant’s name, but Dboe’s Chicken and Waffles, on North Woodford Street, is a popular stop for the chicken appetizers. Owner Darrell Holloway keeps wings on the menu to keep his customers happy. “There’s no profit, there’s nothing in it for me,” he said.

Holloway said he even raised the prices, but that didn’t deter the customers. “Just to cover me a little bit,” he said. “But they are so high it’s ridiculous.”

The jumbo wings and boneless wings are on the menu at Dboe’s. However, Holloway’s customers have their favorites. And he does not try to entice his customers to try anything else. “I don’t think that would go over well,” he said. “I sell a lot of bone-in wings.”

Craig "Woody" Wilson, the owner of Sliderz Bar and Grill along U.S. 36 in Decatur, bought a case of chicken wings for $65 a year ago. “Now it’s $172,” he said.

He averaged $4 for six to eight wings per pound for jumbo wings. The sauce, preparation, oil and various employees add to the cost of the meal.

Wilson is also the owner of BC Wings, which is temporarily closed. “Because that’s all we sell is wings,” he said. “We took the summer off. It’s cheaper to be closed.”

Sliderz no longer offers a wing night special. “I still sell wings, but I don’t make a ton of money on them,” Wilson said.

Although the prices have gone up and the supply has gone down, customers still want their wings, the restaurant owners say.

“They make them in so many different versions of something simple,” Wilson said. “Plus, it’s just guys at the bar with traditional bar food.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

