Doug Wolfe: 'I retired from radio this morning'

DECATUR — Doug Wolfe on Friday stepped away from co-hosting the morning radio show "Busboom & Wolfe."
I retired from radio this morning. Thanks to my partner for the past decade Scott @Busboom101 for working with me. I will still do TV for a few more years. But now I can work 8 hour days vs 12 hour days. #NewsRadio101— Doug Wolfe - WAND TV (@WANDTVDoug) February 25, 2022
"I retired from radio this morning," Wolfe posted on Twitter.
Wolfe said he will continue to work as a reporter at WAND-TV.
The New Jersey native has worked at the station since 1979. He is married to Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
"I will still do TV for a few more years. But now I can work 8 hour days vs 12 hour days," he said.
"Busboom & Wolfe" aired from 6 to 9 a.m. on Decatur radio station WZUS.