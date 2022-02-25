 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Doug Wolfe: 'I retired from radio this morning'

DECATUR — Doug Wolfe on Friday stepped away from co-hosting the morning radio show "Busboom & Wolfe."

"I retired from radio this morning," Wolfe posted on Twitter. 

Wolfe said he will continue to work as a reporter at WAND-TV. 

The New Jersey native has worked at the station since 1979. He is married to Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

"I will still do TV for a few more years. But now I can work 8 hour days vs 12 hour days," he said. 

"Busboom & Wolfe" aired from 6 to 9 a.m. on Decatur radio station WZUS.

