Eric Church never wanted to sing the Super Bowl national anthem. Then came the Capitol riot

A: We're doing that now. I've not met her in person; we're both going down to Tampa midweek and we'll get together several times. I know I want to play guitar. And we're keeping it based around the melody. Basically, if I can stay out of her way, we're golden.

Q: It's not common to see a duet.

A: Right, and keep in mind that neither one of us are gonna be in our natural key [laughs]. If you do it by yourself, you say, "Here's the key and here's how you do it." But when you're in a duet, I'm giving, she's giving — that's the way that works. But that's kind of what spoke to me. We're unifying. And it's a time in our country when we have to do that.

Q: You said you agreed to do this after the Capitol riot. What were you thinking as you watched the events of that day?