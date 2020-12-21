From Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’ to James Brown’s ‘Santa’s Got a Brand New Bag’: Why Christmas classics never get old

Why do we love Christmas music?

We know all the obvious reasons: It conjures treasured memories of holidays past; it allows us to revel in the season’s spirit simply by listening; it gives us a sense of peace through familiarity – we’ve heard these songs a thousand times before.

But there’s another reason we cling to songs such as “White Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”: The character of the music itself conveys comfort and joy.

Meaning that even apart from the lyrics, the songs’ melodies and harmonies – and the way performers deliver them – mostly have been designed either to put us at ease or to uplift us. The music does this every bit as much as the words, if not more so.

Think of the most ubiquitous and beloved of all holiday songs, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” It may seem unlikely that a Russian-Jewish immigrant who was born Israel Isidore Baline would pen the song that epitomizes Christmas in America (and beyond). But Berlin, who essentially created the template for the Great American Songbook, knew exactly what he was doing.