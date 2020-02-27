"Full House" actress and husband set for October trial in college scam

Loughlin and Giannulli's lawyers had urged the judge to delay the setting of the trial dates in light of the new evidence they received from prosecutors. But the judge said the cases need to be resolved expeditiously.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Giannulli said Wednesday that prosecutors recently provided them with notes from Singer's phone in which Singer says FBI agents yelled at him and told him to lie in recorded phone calls with parents to get them to say things that could be used against them.

The lawyers say Singer said he was told to lie by saying that he told parents who participated in the so-called “side door” scheme that they payments were bribes, not legitimate donations.

“Loud and abrasive call with agents. They continue to ask me to tell a fib and not restate what I told my clients as to where the money was going — to the program and not the coach and that it was a donation and they want it to be a payment,” Singer wrote, according to the filing.

“Essentially they are asking me to bend the truth," Singer added.

