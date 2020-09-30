Gabrielle Union, NBC reach ‘amicable resolution’ in ‘America’s Got Talent’ dispute

After exiting “America’s Got Talent” and filing a discrimination complaint against NBC, Gabrielle Union has come to an agreement with the network regarding her concerns about racism on the competition program.

Union and NBC released a joint statement announcing they have come to an “amicable resolution” in the dispute, which dates to the “L.A.’s Finest” star’s abrupt and controversial departure from the competition talent show after just one season on the celebrity judges’ panel.

“We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” the statement reads. “NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”

Shortly after she left “America’s Got Talent” last November, new details emerged, revealing that Union had reported a toxic environment and racist behavior on the set of the talent-search series. NBC then launched an external investigation, which found that Union was not fired for speaking up about her experience — much of which the network denied — but “highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved.”