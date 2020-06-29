Are you a winner?: St. Teresa Mega Raffle drawing held in Decatur

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
DECATUR — Carol Williams is $100,000 richer after being selected Friday as this year's winner of the
St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle.
Bernadette Wayne came away with the $10,000 prize; Jessey Riggs with $5,000.
The $1,000 winners were James Devereux, James Thompson and Bradley Grimes.
The $250 winners were Darren Hinman, Stuart Bowers, Patrick J. Nolan, Tony and Marybeth Couri, Marion/Candi Tolly and Jane Wood, Susan Nystuen, Terry Henkel, Megan Bennett, Curt Swigert Group, and the Zepka Family.
The $100 winners were R. Michael Hickman, Raymon Peckovitch, Terry Lee Dillard, Mary Kathleen Kirby, Bradley Grimes, John McGinn, Kristen and Phillip Mosser, Todd Koester, Joann Ashcraft, Colt McLeod, Chris and Andrea Gillmar, Shane Mallory and Rob Morse, Steve Grandon/Angela Armstrong/Gina Becker, Timothy Lee Group, Robert Laskowski, Rodney and Kelly Hill, Jack Wagner, Robert and Judy Golec, Larry Brown and Miriam O'Bryan.
Chicago Bears Junior Training Camp at Millikin University
1 Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 23 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 1 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 2 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 3 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 4 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 5 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 6 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 7 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 8 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 9 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 10 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 11 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 12 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 13 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 14 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 15 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 16 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 17 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 18 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 19 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 20 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 21 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 22 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 24 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 25 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 26 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 27 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 28 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 29 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 30 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 31 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 32 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 33 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 34 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 35 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 36 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 37 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 38 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 39 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 40 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 41 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 42 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 43 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 44 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 45 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 46 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 47 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 48 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 49 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp 50 7.19.19.JPG
Chicago Bears Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Millikin University. The camp had 200 local youth football players from four Decatur high schools. The schools participated in football drills led by Bears alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, USA Football Master Trainers and coaches from the four schools. The Bears also made a $3,000 donation to each football program.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!