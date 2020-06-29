You are the owner of this article.
Are you a winner?: St. Teresa Mega Raffle drawing held in Decatur
DECATUR — Carol Williams is $100,000 richer after being selected Friday as this year's winner of the St. Teresa High School Mega Raffle.

Bernadette Wayne came away with the $10,000 prize; Jessey Riggs with  $5,000.

The $1,000 winners were James Devereux, James Thompson and Bradley Grimes.

The $250 winners were Darren Hinman, Stuart Bowers, Patrick J. Nolan, Tony and Marybeth Couri, Marion/Candi Tolly and Jane Wood, Susan Nystuen, Terry Henkel, Megan Bennett, Curt Swigert Group, and the Zepka Family.

The $100 winners were R. Michael Hickman, Raymon Peckovitch, Terry Lee Dillard, Mary Kathleen Kirby, Bradley Grimes, John McGinn, Kristen and Phillip Mosser, Todd Koester, Joann Ashcraft, Colt McLeod, Chris and Andrea Gillmar, Shane Mallory and Rob Morse, Steve Grandon/Angela Armstrong/Gina Becker, Timothy Lee Group, Robert Laskowski, Rodney and Kelly Hill, Jack Wagner, Robert and Judy Golec, Larry Brown and Miriam O'Bryan.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

