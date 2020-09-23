Boo at the Zoo announces plans for this year's festivities

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
DECATUR — Visitors at
Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo are welcome back to the annual event, with a few precautions.
Long lines will be eliminated. Visitors will be required to reserve admission tickets online at
www.scovillzoo.com.
Treat stations, socially-distant animal encounters and festive decorations will continue to be a part of the family-friendly event. The train and carousel will not be in operation.
Hours of operation will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 16, 22, 23, 29, 30; 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25; and 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Scovill Zoo is located at 71 S. Country Club Road.
Admission prices are $5.50 per person collecting treats; $4.50 per person not collecting treats; free for children under 2, not collecting treats.
Groups and individuals who would like to volunteer to distribute treats should call (217) 421-7435 for availability.
Boo at the Zoo: Take a look back at past moments in photos
Boo at the Zoo
A crowd walks into Scovill Zoo during a past Boo at the Zoo event. Fright Night Express, Endangered Species Carousel, Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and treat stations.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Decorated pumpkins were on display during Boo at the Zoo in October 2018.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Thomas Marley ,3, dressed as a bee, enjoys his time with his family during a past Boo at the Zoo event. Fright Night Express, Endangered Species Carousel, Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and treat stations. Thomas and his family are from Fillmore and all dressed with a bee theme.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
A past year's Boo at the Zoo event. Fright Night Express, Endangered Species Carousel, Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and treat stations. Thomas and his family are from Fillmore and all dressed with a bee theme.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Decorated pumpkins were on display during a past Boo at the Zoo event. Fright Night Express, Endangered Species Carousel, Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and treat stations.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Nate Ackerson ,2, dressed as a dinosaur, walks with his family including his mother, Elizabeth Ackerson, during Boo at the Zoo in Decatur in October 2018.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Decorated pumpkins were on display during a past Boo at the Zoo event. Fright Night Express, Endangered Species Carousel, Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and treat stations.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
The train at a past Boo at the Zoo event. Fright Night Express, Endangered Species Carousel, Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and treat stations.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Isabella Springer, top, and Kendal Bridges gets a photo taken with their heads in cut outs at a past Boo at the Zoo event. Fright Night Express, Endangered Species Carousel, Halloween decorations, pumpkins, and treat stations.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Ailye Edwards,4, whirls in costume on the merry-go-round with her father Erik Edwards during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event at Scovill Zoo.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Pirate Joel McCallister attracts a penguin when he shows it his hook at the new penguin exhibit at a past Boo at the Zoo event.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Lots of creative decorations including this large spider were on display during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Volunteer Maxine Maldaner gives trick-or-treaters an opportunity to pet red tailed boa constrictor, Bo, during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
A squirrel finds his own treat stations during a past year's Boo at the Zoo going from one pumpkin to another snacking and leaving a mess.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Young and old enjoyed a trip to Scovill Zoo for Halloween and penguins from a past year.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Austin Tompkins,4, uses his tongue to concentrate while poking holes into his pumpkin during the Scovill Zoo pumpkin carving session at a past year's Boo at the Zoo event.
Jim Bowling, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Young and old enjoyed a trip to Scovill Zoo for Halloween and penguins during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
The peacocks thought the tombstones were an extra Halloween treat and appeared to be eating them at a past year's Boo at the Zoo event at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Lisa Morrison, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Lots of creative decorations including this large spider were on display during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Lots of creative decorations including this large spider were on display during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Lots of creative decorations including this large spider were on display during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Boo at the Zoo
Lots of creative decorations including this large spider were on display during a past year's Boo at the Zoo event at Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
Clay Jackson, Herald & Review
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!