Boo at the Zoo announces plans for this year's festivities
DECATUR — Visitors at Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo are welcome back to the annual event, with a few precautions.

Long lines will be eliminated. Visitors will be required to reserve admission tickets online at www.scovillzoo.com.

Treat stations, socially-distant animal encounters and festive decorations will continue to be a part of the family-friendly event. The train and carousel will not be in operation.

Hours of operation will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 16, 22, 23, 29, 30; 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25; and  3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31. Scovill Zoo is located at 71 S. Country Club Road.

Admission prices are $5.50 per person collecting treats; $4.50 per person not collecting treats; free for children under 2, not collecting treats.

Groups and individuals who would like to volunteer to distribute treats should call (217) 421-7435 for availability.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

