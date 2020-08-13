Crowning event: Illinois Festival Pageant to be held, with safety changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — While many events have been canceled, the Illinois Festival Pageant will go on as planned, with a few changes.

“I am determined to make it work,” pageant director Melissa Muirheid said.

The annual event will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Decatur Club. Categories will include queen, junior miss, preteen and princess.

With the help of organizers and families, Muirheid has taken careful consideration regarding safety and social distancing.

“We have to play by the rules,” she said. “It’s pretty different then previous years.”

Contestants will wear masks when they are not on the stage and remain 6 feet apart. Audience members also will wear masks or face coverings. Each girl has invited two guests to the event to be seated at tables. “That’s part of the 50 in each room,” Muirheid said. “I’ve had to really watch my numbers.”