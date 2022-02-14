Decatur Area Arts Council hosts trivia night

The traditional trivia night will have 10 rounds of 10 questions. The various topics will include categories such as food, famous lines from movies, audio music questions, visual art questions, and one-letter answers. “The answer is a single letter,” Johnson said. “There are a couple that are particularly fun.”
One clever category is titled Historical Tweets. “If they had had Twitter back then,” Johnson said.
A short statement is followed by a hashtag. “Who would have tweeted that?” Johnson said.
In between rounds, table games will be set up allowing players to win door prizes. Raffles will also be available for more chances to win items. The Richland Community College Culinary Institute will have drinks and hors d'oeuvres available for purchase.
Businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to donate $100 to sponsor a round of trivia. The fundraiser will be used to provide support for the Decatur Area Arts Council.
The gallery was able to remain open throughout most of the pandemic. “Except for the first couple of months,” Johnson said.
Eventually classes were open to the public, although most were offered virtually. Many of their major events were postponed or provided through online options. “But nothing is nearly as successful virtually as it is in person,” Johnson said.
For two years, the annual community restaurant showcase, Corks and Forks, was canceled. “And it’s unlikely to happen again this year,” Johnson said. “So we’re trying out other, smaller things where we can connect with the community.”
Arts and Crafts Center
1972: This is the front view of the new Arts and Crafts Center, 3905 W. Main St., at Scovill Golf Course.
1979: It's string along with the Decatur Area Arts Council in a summer program designed to widen the appreciation of string instruments. Here from left, Clarissa Staley, 5, and Chelsea Waller, 5, watch Joanne May play the violin.
Pilot program
1977: Everyone is hard at work in the arts and crafts session in Blue Mound. Jennifer Johnson, in the background, offers some help
poster advertisement
1978: Posters in the Decatur Public Transit system buses are part of the fundraising effort.
Violin pointers
Fun with clay
1979: Seniors have fun while expressing their ideas in clay.
185 N. Fairview Ave.
1980: Decatur Area Arts Council office, 185 N. Fairview Ave.
On My Time winners
1982: On My Own Time winning entries include a sculpture by Tibor Baron, black and white photograph by Gerald DiGiampaolo and oil painting by Ann Adams.
Fine art auction
1994: James Brenz, benefit auctions auctioneer, gives background information on the works and artist for two paintings up for bid at the Fine Art Auction held at the Decatur Club.
Dance class
1985: F. Dawn Preuss leads fourth-graders in a dance, a program the Arts Council sponsored in 1985.
Jig saw piece painting
1999: Dennis School fifth-graders carry 4-by-8-foot piece of painted plywood as part of an art project by all fifth grade classes in Decatur. The total piece is 144-feet long by four feet high.
Susan Smith
2001: Susan Smith, executive director of Decatur Area Arts Council, shows off a decorated park bench.
