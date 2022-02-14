Decatur Area Arts Council hosts trivia night

DECATUR — How much do you really know about music, art and Decatur?

The community is invited to the Decatur Area Arts Council’s Trivia Night Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Richland Community College Shilling Center. Tickets are $10 per person or $80 for a table of eight. Each table will make up a team.

“If you think you are really smart and you only need four people, that’s entirely up to you,” said Jerry Johnson, Decatur Area Arts Council executive director.

This year marks the first year for the arts council’s trivia night. “We’re hoping to make it an annual event,” Johnson said.

If You Go WHAT: Trivia Night Fundraiser for the Decatur Area Arts Council WHEN: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 WHERE: Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Park, Decatur TICKETS: $10 per person; $80 for a table of eight ON THE WEB: decaturarts.org

The traditional trivia night will have 10 rounds of 10 questions. The various topics will include categories such as food, famous lines from movies, audio music questions, visual art questions, and one-letter answers. “The answer is a single letter,” Johnson said. “There are a couple that are particularly fun.”

One clever category is titled Historical Tweets. “If they had had Twitter back then,” Johnson said.

A short statement is followed by a hashtag. “Who would have tweeted that?” Johnson said.

In between rounds, table games will be set up allowing players to win door prizes. Raffles will also be available for more chances to win items. The Richland Community College Culinary Institute will have drinks and hors d'oeuvres available for purchase.

Businesses, organizations and individuals are encouraged to donate $100 to sponsor a round of trivia. The fundraiser will be used to provide support for the Decatur Area Arts Council.

The gallery was able to remain open throughout most of the pandemic. “Except for the first couple of months,” Johnson said.

Eventually classes were open to the public, although most were offered virtually. Many of their major events were postponed or provided through online options. “But nothing is nearly as successful virtually as it is in person,” Johnson said.

For two years, the annual community restaurant showcase, Corks and Forks, was canceled. “And it’s unlikely to happen again this year,” Johnson said. “So we’re trying out other, smaller things where we can connect with the community.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.