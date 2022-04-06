 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Bags Tournament planned for Saturday

DECATUR — A bags tournament, sponsored by the Outlaws Baggers, is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Decatur Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.

Registration will be at 9 a.m. A $40 registration fee is required to compete. Entrance to watch the event is free.

The event will benefit the Shriners Children's Hospital.

"Vincent" to be performed at Richland Community College

Breakfast will be served by the Masonic Temple Association. Lunch will be provided by the Masonic youth organization which includes Job's Daughters and DeMolay. The local restaurant Banditz Chicken Ribs and More will serve dinner.

For more information, call (217) 433-5042.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

