Decatur Bags Tournament planned for Saturday

DECATUR — A bags tournament, sponsored by the Outlaws Baggers, is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Decatur Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.

Registration will be at 9 a.m. A $40 registration fee is required to compete. Entrance to watch the event is free.

The event will benefit the Shriners Children's Hospital.

Breakfast will be served by the Masonic Temple Association. Lunch will be provided by the Masonic youth organization which includes Job's Daughters and DeMolay. The local restaurant Banditz Chicken Ribs and More will serve dinner.

For more information, call (217) 433-5042.

