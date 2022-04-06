Decatur Bags Tournament planned for Saturday

DECATUR — A bags tournament, sponsored by the
Outlaws Baggers, is scheduled to begin 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Decatur Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.
Registration will be at 9 a.m. A $40 registration fee is required to compete. Entrance to watch the event is free.
Breakfast will be served by the Masonic Temple Association. Lunch will be provided by the Masonic youth organization which includes Job's Daughters and DeMolay. The local restaurant Banditz Chicken Ribs and More will serve dinner.
For more information, call (217) 433-5042.
From the archives: The Decatur Masonic Temple
1951: Gordon R. Mitchell, left, a member of the Decatur Municipal band since 1912, and his son, Gordon C. Mitchell, right, talk with John A. Thompson, director, about the band's concert in the Masonic temple.
H&R file photo
A portrait of A.E. Staley overlooks the Staley Lounge in the Decatur Masonic Temple. He donated to the building's construction.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Staley Lounge includes a portrait of A.E. Staley Sr. inside the Decatur Masonic Temple. A.E. Staley Sr. was the largest individual donor for the construction of the temple in 1929.
JIM BOWLING
1930: The first meeting of DeMolay International at the Masonic Temple, Decatur. DeMolay International is a fraternal organization for young men ages 12 to 21. It was named for Jacques de Molay, the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar.
H&R file photo
1958: Nancy Nottelmann. second from left, of Warrensburg was crowned Miss Decatur last night in a beauty pageant at the Masonic Temple
H&R file photo
Kim Barding, right, stands on the stage of the Decatur Masonic Temple's auditorium. The auditorium can seat approximately 800 people and is a popular venue for weddings and music events.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Jim Chumbley shows one of the plates in the dish room of the Decatur Masonic Temple. The temple's dish room stores thousands of dishware, each individually showing a Masonic symbol.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Job's Daughters adult adviser, Mindy Oakley, left, and Jim Chumbley, right, in the kitchen of the Decatur Masonic temple. The large kitchen, as well as the rest of the temple, is being brought renovated to meet the standards of renters as well as maintain its original styling.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Thousands of dishes fill a room the Decatur Masonic Lodge constructed in the 1920s. The building once had numerous events throughout the year.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Volunteer Jim Chumbley stands in the Decatur Masonic Temple. A group of about 10 help out keeping the historic building functioning.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Jim Chumbley stands in the Gold Room of the Decatur Masonic Temple. The gold room, named for its gold ornamentation, is commonly used as the bride's room for weddings hosted at the temple.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
The large auditorium in the Decatur Masonic Temple can seat approximately 800 people and is a popular venue for weddings and music events.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Recent water damage affects the paint on the walls of the Decatur Masonic Temple. Recent renovations by local Masons and contracted workers have improved a majority of the temple and will continue with the goal to meet the standards of renters and clients renting space within the temple.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
The Decatur Underground Theatre rehearses on Thursday in one of the spaces at the Decatur Masonic Temple. Organizations looking for rehearsal space and venues for events will rent out a location within the extensive array of rooms in the temple.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
H&R file photo 5-13-1954 A capacity crowd of some 700 citizens, civic leaders and visiting dignitaries filled the Masonic Temple dining room for last night's Wabash Cnetennial dinner, believed to be the largest such affair ever held here. Fifty were seated at the long speakers' table. Toastmster A.E. Staley Jr., president of the A.E. Staley Mfg. Company, (center at mike_ was introducing speaker James C. Worthy, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce (right of Staley) when this picture was taken.
