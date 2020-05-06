Decatur board game cafe closes permanently due to COVID-19

DECATUR — The Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe, l2950 N. Water St., Decatur, has permanently closed.
The business allowed customers to enjoy snacks, soda and coffee while playing any of a collection of more than 500 games. Because of the stay-at-home rules, Hungry Hippo Cafe had closed its doors temporarily in March.
Owner Kyle Tomey posted the information about the closing on the Hungry Hippo Facebook page.
“It was one I did not want to make,” he said about the decision. “But with the extreme financial losses and uncertainty of the future social distancing regulations, I have made this choice in my best interest.”
The business opened in December. Customers could spend $5 to play as many games as they wanted during their visit.
Those with unused passes or punch cards should contact Tomey for a full refund. “Just reach out to me in a private message,” he said.
The owner will move all games and equipment to another location as he waits for future developments.
“If an opportunity arises in the future the Hippo can hopefully emerge stronger and more exciting than before,” Tomey said.
