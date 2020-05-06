Decatur board game cafe closes permanently due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe, l2950 N. Water St., Decatur, has permanently closed.

The business allowed customers to enjoy snacks, soda and coffee while playing any of a collection of more than 500 games. Because of the stay-at-home rules, Hungry Hippo Cafe had closed its doors temporarily in March.

Owner Kyle Tomey posted the information about the closing on the Hungry Hippo Facebook page.

“It was one I did not want to make,” he said about the decision. “But with the extreme financial losses and uncertainty of the future social distancing regulations, I have made this choice in my best interest.”

The business opened in December. Customers could spend $5 to play as many games as they wanted during their visit.

Those with unused passes or punch cards should contact Tomey for a full refund. “Just reach out to me in a private message,” he said.

The owner will move all games and equipment to another location as he waits for future developments.