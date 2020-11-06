Decatur Celebration future in doubt; board seeking community ideas, support

DECATUR — Decatur Celebration Board of Directors announced Friday it is at a "crossroads" and that the future of the downtown street festival is in doubt.

"Our current financial resources are inefficient to operate into next year and produce a festival," the board wrote in news release issued Friday morning, citing the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on local businesses and nonprofit groups as having a devasted the group's bottom line.

"We feel that we have exhausted all of our options at this time but are open to thoughtful and innovative ideas to keep the festival going," they stated in a press release.

Ideas can be shared at DecaturCelebration2020BOD@gmail.com by November 30.

For 35 years, the street festival was a popular event filling up most of Decatur's downtown blocks. Family activities, unique food vendors and national entertainment drew people in from all over the country.

The Celebration board considered the 2019 event a success and was looking forward to a long-term future of the festival. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on entertainment and festival events led to the cancelation of the 2020 festival.