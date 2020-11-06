 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur Celebration future in doubt; board seeking community ideas, support
0 comments
breaking top story

Decatur Celebration future in doubt; board seeking community ideas, support

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur Celebration Board of Directors announced Friday it is at a "crossroads" and that the future of the downtown street festival is in doubt.

"Our current financial resources are inefficient to operate into next year and produce a festival," the board wrote in news release issued Friday morning, citing the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on local businesses and nonprofit groups as having a devasted the group's bottom line.

"We feel that we have exhausted all of our options at this time but are open to thoughtful and innovative ideas to keep the festival going," they stated in a press release.

Opus 24 cancels fall concert

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ideas can be shared at DecaturCelebration2020BOD@gmail.com by November 30.

For 35 years, the street festival was a popular event filling up most of Decatur's downtown blocks. Family activities, unique food vendors and national entertainment drew people in from all over the country.

The Celebration board considered the 2019 event a success and was looking forward to a long-term future of the festival. The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on entertainment and festival events led to the cancelation of the 2020 festival.

"Unfortunately, the seasonality of the event and the inability to host a 2020 festival have caused substantial cash-flow issues for the Decatur Celebration," they said. "Our current financial resources are inefficient to operate into next year and produce a festival."

Decatur Celebration over the years

Gallery: Decatur Celebration over the years

This month would have been Decatur Celebration 2020. A look back ... 

1 of 15

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Let Him Go'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News