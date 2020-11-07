Decatur Celebration seeking $150,000, collaborations to keep festival going

DECATUR — The Decatur Celebration Board of Directors is seeking a cash infusion of at least $150,000 or a collaboration it says is needed to keep the festival going.

"The future of the Decatur Celebration is very uncertain and our greatest concern at this time is the lack of financial resources," board chairwoman Claudette Davis said Friday night.

She cited the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses and nonprofit groups as having devastated the group's bottom line.

"This is the target amount and the timing is critical," Davis said. "Ideas to get us to $150,000 and quickly is essential to sustaining the organization."

Contributions can come financially or an interest to take over the organization as a fundraising opportunity by an existing nonprofit organization, Davis suggested.

"We feel that we have exhausted all of our options at this time but are open to thoughtful and innovative ideas to keep the festival going," the news release stated.

Ideas can be shared at DecaturCelebration2020BOD@gmail.com by November 30.