Illinois Festival Pageant takes to the stage

DECATUR — The show must go on.

After a successful pageant last year, despite a pandemic, organizers for the Illinois Festival Pageant are back with even more contestants.

The pageant will include the crowning of a Queen, Junior Miss and Pre-Teen. Princesses will receive special awards such as for their personality, People’s Choice, and Most Raffle Tickets.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Decatur Club. Admission is $10 for audience members.

Moving the pageant to a new location last year had a positive effect for the organizers.

“We are going to stay in the same venue because they were so accommodating with all the COVID issues and all the challenges from last year,” said Melissa Muirheid, pageant director for Illinois Festival Pageants.

The competition was open to women throughout Illinois, ranging in age from 17 to 24 for the Queen candidates, 14 to 16 for the Junior Miss category, 10 to 13 for the Preteens, and 5 to 9 for the Princesses.

The list of contestants is longer than past years. Saturday’s pageant will have 12 Queens, nine competing for Junior Miss, 12 Preteens, and five Princesses.

Muirheid reached out to the county fair directors, inviting any young women to compete. “This would be good for us and good for you,” she said to the directors.

Contestants will be arriving from various locations throughout the state, including Chicago in the north and Columbia near the southwest.

In the past the pageant was held at the Decatur Civic Center. Because of last year’s regulations for public facilities, organizers moved the competition to the Decatur Club.

“With all of the rules in place, I couldn’t have 50 people here, 50 people at another place,” Muirheid said about the civic center’s auditorium. “The Decatur Club has different levels.”

This year, organizers plan to sit the audience together on the main floor.

“There are four divisions, so they get their money’s worth,” Muirheid said.

