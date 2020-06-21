In Mount Zion, a Bingo game with social distance

The first game began Saturday, June 13. And the parking lot has had several cars parked ready to play. “And we’re making improvements all the time,” Donovan said.

One rule Donovan has been able to change is the opportunity to honk their horns. Because the Bingo hall is located near a residential area, the owner wanted to be respectful and banned honking. “About the third game in, the first session, we changed that,” he said. “Now they can honk when they have a Bingo, but that’s it. Just give us a brief honk so we can stop the game.”

The outdoor rules are similar to the indoor rules. No children are allowed on the premises. Bingo games are purchased upon entering the parking lot. The player receives a $20 packet filled with the evening’s games. Two speciality games are purchased separately. Employees walk around the cars selling pull tab games for an extra opportunity to win money. Basic concession foods, such as cookies, chips, sodas and water, are available for purchase.

Social distancing rules still apply. Only 10 people are allowed inside the building to use the bathrooms and the ATM machines.

Hopeful plans include food trucks and large display screens on the building.